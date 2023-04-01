Banquet held to recognize community impacts

These were the individuals and group representatives who were named award winners during the 76th Annual Clint0n-Sampson Chamber of Commerce banquet. Pictured, from left, are: Assistant Chief of Police Adrian Mathews (Clinton Police Department), Rick Alexander (Downstream Logistics), Kate Bullard (Temporary Connections Inc.) , Monica Smith (Omnia Beauty Academy) , Houston Crumpler (Crumpler Plastic Pipe), Jared Barrier and Meghan Merritt (YMCA), Dr. Arthur E. Apolinario (Clinton Medical Clinic) and Sunny Wilkins (U Care/Beehive).

Chamber Executive Director Matt Stone, left, presents a gift basket to WRAL-TV meteorologist icon Greg Fishel. Fishel was one of the distinguished guests and did the award presentation.

The entire Expo Center was full with businesses, non-profits, community organizations and their loved ones, who attended to celebrate the 76th Annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

Many businesses, non-profits, community organizations and their loved ones met for a evening of merriment and rewards at the Sampson Expo Thursday night for the 76th Annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

It was night of cocktails, delicious food and awards, which was kicked off by Emily Edgerton’s welcome and an invocation by Rev. Thaddeus Godwin. Dinner followed along with the recognition of board chairs and distinguished guests, which transitioned into the award announcements.

The award presentation for this year also brought with it something special as they were announced by one of the distinguished guests — former WRAL-TV meteorologist icon Greg Fishel.

“I have not done a lot of this in the last few years and I appreciate the opportunity to be here and present your awards,” Fishel said.

There were eight awards given out, which encapsulated community involvement from business excellence, community impact, support staff and much more.

The award winners of 76th annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Banquet went to:

Clinton Medical Clinic— Business Excellence Award

Omnia Beauty Academy — New Business of the Year

U Care/Beehive of Sampson County — Community Impact Award

Downstream Logistics — Economic Impact Award

YMCA of Sampson County — Non-Profit of the Year

Kate Bullard of Temporary Connections Inc. — Outstanding Support Staff

Assistant Chief of Clinton Police Adrian Mathews — Member of the Year

Houston Crumpler of Crumpler Plastic Pipes — Business Leader of the Year

Chamber Executive Director Matt Stone took to the stage again following the awards presentation to introduce another distinguished guest, who was keynote speaker. That individual was North Carolina’s very own Secretary of Revenue Ronald Penny.

Penny’s speech addressed the value of community togetherness and what the importance of the work that the groups and individuals at this event means to that community.

“I want to thank Matt for inviting me, but before I go any further, I‘d like to take time and ask all of you to give these award winners another round of applause,” he said. “They are the one’s that make this community what it is.”

“It’s an honor to be here, I am a tax collector and we don’t get invited to things very often,” he said with a laugh. “None of us like paying taxes even I don’t like paying taxes. My wife doesn’t even like to be around me this time of year. It’s those taxes that we all pay, however, that help to build North Carolina.”

“But, what truly makes North Carolina and this community great, is the people and the businesses that come together to make us what we are.”

It was that investment into community togetherness that Penny says makes the difference.

“We attract new businesses and new people to North Carolina because of the people and the communities that we have,” he said. “Because of the groups and associations we have, like the Chamber of Commerce, our schools, our religious organizations and our businesses.”

“Our businesses not only invest in themselves but they invest in the community and it’s those kind of investments that make the difference and makes our community better.”

Penny’s speech continued. In it, he shared stories of his past and how a trip to South Africa helped to shape his understanding of the importance of community. It was a lesson that he instilled into his students during his days as a professor at North Carolina Central. In his closing statements, he left those in attendance with the same words of wisdom that he did his former students.

“I’ve learned in my many years that I have a lot to be grateful for and also that it is our shared job to build community,” he said. “It’s our shared job to build a place where our families can laugh, people can learn, our businesses can thrive and that our hopes can blossom.”

“That said, I’ll leave you with what I would always tell my students,” Penny continued. “‘Take the learning of your mind, to the place where the passions of your heart meet the talents of your hands, for that is the place you will make a difference. Dare to dream, not ordinary dreams, but of a Clinton, a Sampson County, that your mothers and fathers could not even imagine — for the birthplace of progress is a firm mind.’”

“And remember, we’re Tar Heels, and our motto is to be, rather than to see. Thank you.”

Tack on the raffle drawing and closing remarks from Stone after Penny’s speech and the 76th Annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce banquet reach its conclusion.

