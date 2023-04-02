Jesus carried the cross to Calvary… for you and me! He suffered and died for all the world to see. With blessed assurance we know whatever our cross may be, it will lead to God and eternity. We have scars, and suffer too, but oh, the joy of heading to heaven when our time here is through. With faith in our hearts and a divine nod, we will know the way of the cross is the way to God. Let us join together to honor Jesus Christ our King as we celebrate Easter by praising Him (as King David said) with everything and let love for Him first and one another loudly ring!

Our home sweet home nestled in eastern N.C. is filled with love for Father God (Trinity), faith, and family! Honor is given to Jesus Christ who died on the cross for our sins and on the third day our Savior rose again. During Easter, many will visit gravesites of loved ones with words on their tombstones, “Here lies… ” and there will be tears. Yet, on Jesus’ tomb Hallelujah, happy, honorable, heavenly words appear… “He Is Not Here”! Praise be to God, give our Lord a cheer for He is risen and forever love from Him is given!

”For if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ must still be dead. And if He is still dead, then all our preaching is useless and your trust in God is empty, worthless, hopeless… The fact is that Christ did actually rise from the dead.” – 1 Corinthians 15: 13, 14, 20

The most important thing in the world for you and me is that Jesus died on the cross for all the world to see His willingness to give His life to save us from our sins. Now, that’s LOVE alive forever and ever… it never ends! If you do not know Jesus, accept Him in your heart today and your new life connected to Thee will begin. He is our Lord, Savior, inner GPS, and Best Friend. No matter how horrible things are and terrible the times will be… we know GOD wins in the end. So, let this Easter season draw each of us closer to Thee as we ‘go and tell’ the good news so others will see… time is nigh and no one wants to die without having Jesus living in their hearts. Then, blessed assurance of eternity in heaven gives peace as time here ends and we depart.

Ending this Easter story with “An Easter Prayer for Peace” by Helen Steiner Rice seems just what Jesus would want. May you be blessed by words she penned in 1985 that can encourage us to look to the cross and claim our love for Jesus… for He Is Alive!

“Our Father, up in Heaven, hear this Easter Prayer. May all the people of all nations be: United in Thy Care.

For earth’s peace and man’s salvation can come only by Thy grace And not through bombs and missiles and our quest for outer space –

For until all His children recognize that “The Battle Is The LORD’S” and Peace on earth cannot be won With strategy and swords, We will go on vainly fighting as we have

In ages past, finding only empty victories and peace that cannot last… But we’ve grown so rich and mighty and so arrogantly strong.

We no longer ask in humbleness – “God, show us where we’re wrong” We have come to trust completely in the power of man-made things, Unmindful of God’s mighty power and that HE IS “KING OF KINGS”… We have turned our eyes from HIM to go our selfish way,

And money, power, and pleasure are the gods we serve today… And the good green earth GOD gave us to peacefully enjoy, Through greed and fear and hatred – we are seeking to destroy… Oh, Father, up in heaven stir and wake our sleeping souls, Renew our faith and lift us up and give us higher goals,

And grant us heavenly guidance as EASTER comes again –

For, more than Guided Missiles, all the world needs GUIDED MEN!”

As we celebrate Easter 2023, let us think on these things and make up our minds to ‘go and tell’ the good news as Jesus told the woman at the well to do… joyfully. Then, we can embrace words in the Easter Prayer that strike chords of closeness to THEE and be GOD’S GUIDED CHILDREN for all the world to see!

May you and your families enjoy a blessed Easter with all the trimmings of Joy, Hope, Love, Kindness, Peace, and all the other fruits of the Spirit He gives, knowing we can face each new tomorrow because: Yes, HE LIVES!