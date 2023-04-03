Speakers include Autryville’s Newton

DUNN — Churches across the community will join together to hold services to commemorate the death and resurrection of Christ during Passion Week. Passion Week or Holy Week is commonly used to describe the week preceding Easter. This year, local pastors in the Dunn area have desired to gather as a community to celebrate this significant week and reflect on the events that prepare our hearts for Easter.

Services will be held from Monday through Friday, April 3-7, at Stewart Theater, located at 114 N. Wilson Ave., Dunn, from 12-1 p.m. Attendees will worship together and enjoy a message from Scripture that will point them to Jesus Christ.

Speakers will include Bishop Reginald Hinton and Elder Quintin Jamal Johnson of Mt Pisgah OFWB, Erwin, Pastor Phillip Newton of Long Branch Baptist Church, Autryville, Pastor Chris Turner of Neill’s Creek Baptist Church, Angier, and Pastor Cameron Cloud of Central Baptist Church, Dunn.

All are welcome. Don’t let the beauty and significance of Easter pass you by this year.

For more information, visit www.cbcdunn.com/Easter