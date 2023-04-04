Join Sampson County Health Department in observing National Public Health Week (NPHW) from April 3 – April 9, 2023! This year the theme focuses on Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health. Let us recognize how our communities and diverse cultures have influenced healthcare and ways to be a more equitable and healthier county.

Every year NPHW chooses one topic to focus on each day during the week. The topics this year are meant to bring awareness to the connection each one has to public health and how it can be improved.

NPHW 2023 Daily Topics

Monday, April 3: Community

• Whether virtual, physical or both, connection with community is vital to living your healthiest life. We must work together to ensure all communities have access and connections to affordable housing, education, food and transportation.

Tuesday, April 4: Violence Prevention

• Violence is an ongoing public health threat because it creates more obstacles to living a healthy life. Understanding the causes of violence in our communities, it gives us a better chance at creating effective prevention strategies.

Wednesday April 5: Reproductive and Sexual Health

• Working together and make sure everyone has the right and ability to access safe, affordable and individual care when making reproductive and sexual health decisions.

Thursday, April 6: Mental Health

• Mental health is public health. Prevention, early detection and treatment of mental health conditions can lead to improved physical and community health.

Friday, April 7: Rural Health

• Rural communities are some of the most vulnerable populations to public health threats. We can work toward a more strong, inclusive public health system that ensures everyone is reached.

Saturday, April 8: Accessibility

• We can close the health equity gap by reducing health disparities in health insurance, increasing physical accessibility to care, improving availability of appropriate care and building more inclusive public health programs and communities.

Sunday, April 9: Food and Nutrition

• Access to fresh, quality and nutritious food is the foundation to living a healthy life. We can work together to make sure our communities have that access and advocate for those communities who don’t.

Sampson County Health Department looks forward to celebrating NPHW with you, our communities and the cultures that make it all possible. Together we can make our communities happier, healthier and stronger! For more information on National Public Health Week, visit https://nphw.org/.