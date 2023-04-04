Local wireless company marks 40 years of service

CLINTON — April 3, 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of the first cell phone call. Fifty years ago, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper stood in Midtown Manhattan and placed the first public call from a handheld portable cellphone to the headquarters of Bell Labs in New Jersey.

This would forever change the way we communicate — allowing people to make calls from nearly anywhere. Our devices have since become minicomputers with the ability for always-on connectivity through messaging, entertainment, internet access, apps, and social media. In fact, most Americans — 82% — are now using a smartphone versus a “regular” phone.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cellphone, it is exciting to look back on how far the technology has come,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of retail sales and operations for US Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “As the technology evolves over the next 50 years, we will continue to invest in our network to ensure our Clinton customers can connect to what matters most, while also providing tools to help them have a healthy relationship with their devices.”

The evolution of and increased reliance on cellphones has been revolutionary, as you can now do almost anything on your phone. Some highlights are: · 1984: More than 10 years after Motorola’s DynaTAC cellphone, the first truly portable phone, the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x, was created and was made available to consumers, costing nearly $4,000 per device1. The device weighed more than two pounds and provided users with 35 minutes of talk time2.

• 1987: UScellular starting serving North Carolina residents

• 1989: The first flip phone was introduced — the Motorola MicroTAC. It was the first pocketsize phone and provided twice the battery life, allowing for more than one hour of talk time.

• 1992: The first text message (“Merry Christmas”) was sent. Soon after phones were introduced with full QWERTY keyboards, the first of which was the Nokia Communicator 9000 released in the mid-1990s3.

• 1993: The first “smartphone” was introduced by IBM. The Simon Personal communicator could be used for calls, faxes and text messages. It also featured a built-in calendar, address book, notes folders and appointment scheduler.

• 2000: Sharp launched the first cellphone with a camera.

• 2002: The first BlackBerry phones were released in 2002. Offering cellular phone service, wireless e-mail capability, and Internet access, the new “smartphones” took the business world by storm4.

• 2006: The LG Prada was the first mobile phone with a touchscreen5.

• 2007: Apple’s first iPhone was introduced and boasted an all-in-one digital music player, camera and Internet-enabled PDA device equipped with a touch interface that replaced the traditional QWERTY keyboard.

• 2008: The first Android phone, the HTC Dream Slider, was made available to consumers.

• 2010: The first 4G device was introduced in the U.S. The HTC Evo6 offered a larger touchscreen, two cameras, GPS navigation, HDMI output and mobile hotspot capability.

• 2017: The iPhone X offered the first facial recognition security feature on smartphones.

• Today: 5G is being deployed and 5G enabled devices can access connected homes, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, integrating our daily lives with a touch of our smartphones. Cellphone designs have started to become larger and simpler, making room for a larger screen and less buttons. Because phones have become mobile media devices, the most desirable aspect is a large, clear, high-definition screen for optimal web viewing. Features of today’s phones include shaped and curved screens, high-quality cameras, increased storage and battery life, mobile payments, and more.

Customer service plans have evolved over the past 50 years to reflect how the devices are being used. The first wireless plans were for talking only and were centered around how many “buckets” of minute a plan offered each month. As technology has evolved, customer plans have grown from simple voice plans to call and text message plans to now voice, text, and data plans so customers can utilize their devices for a multitude of things. Here is a quick look at the evolution of technology over the past 50 years:

• 1G gave us wireless phone calls

• 2G gave us text messaging

• 3G gave us mobile internet access

• 4G gave us streaming and enhanced services

• 5G has amplified all these and provides access to the IOT (Internet of Things) and many other new technologies

2023 also marks UScellular’s 40th anniversary. The company has been a major player in the evolution of wireless technology, while also having a front row seat to witness many device enhancements throughout the years and how people use them. Earlier this year, the company introduced the “Let’s Find US” initiative and Phones Down for 5 challenge. The challenge is built on a simple action: taking a phone break for 5 days, 5 hours, or even just 5 minutes, to reset your relationship with technology.

For more news and information about UScellular, go to newsroom.uscellular.com.