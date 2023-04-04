(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 29 — Tammy Diane Bullard, 51, of 306 Jackson St., Salemburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 14.

• March 29 — Ira Anthony Moore, 31, of 35 Avon Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date was March 31.

• March 29 — Ricky Dexter Herring Jr., 31, of 18 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $4,000; court date was March 31.

• March 29 — Jabari Odai Natambu Matthews, 22, of 200 Seven Oaks Road, Durham, was charged on out-of-county warrant with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of percocet. Bond set at $11,000; court date is April 6.

• March 30 — Zachery David Laird, 39, of 120 Dewberry Lane, Cameron, N.C., was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, and charged with shoplifting-concealment of goods. Bond set at $400; court date is April 23.

• April 1 — Joseph Alton Williford, 35, of 96 Mount Elam Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 10.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.