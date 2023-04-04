Third annual event held at First Methodist

This check for $10,000 was presented as a surprise to Becky Spell at the event. It was a part of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicare Agent Community Impact program.

These were the men who volunteered to be the waiters at this year’s Ladies’ Tea Party.

Delicious treats and tea were all the rage during the event and there was a large assortment.

The stage was decorated in lovely Easter fashion. They were able to raise over $3,000 for the fundraiser with these auction items.

The waiters were on the go nonstop once the tea party got rolling. They’re bringing out the first course here.

Jeff Swartz, a member of First Methodist, in the kitchen. He was in charge of organizing the food, the waiters and making sure everything ran smoothly.

An afternoon of fine tea and desserts was held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday as women from around the county congregated their for the third annual Ladies’ Tea Party.

The event was hosted with the aim of providing a time of fellowship among women, a day of well deserved pampering and also served as a fundraiser for Tim’s Gift.

The event was started by Becky Spell and her sister after the two of them attended a similar event at another church in Greensboro. After thoroughly enjoying their time there they mutual agreed that it was something they wanted to bring to Clinton. As for how it works Spell shared the details.

“This was our third tea party, we’ve had two before the pandemic and then this one after the pandemic and it is a fundraiser for Tim’s Gift,” she said. “The way it works is there are people who will be a hostess, and they are in charge of their table. And so, they invite the people who will sit at their table, and then they provide just the decorations.”

“We have volunteers for this Tea Party and everything was donated,” she said. “People donated the food, we had two businesses in town that donated and then the others were individuals who made it and it was all homemade food. Even the waiters, all those men we had, we’re all volunteers.”

Fancy desserts, fine china, swanky outfits and a large assortment of tea all that and more made for a delightful event. Since this fundraiser as well it wasn’t all eating and drinking. An auction was held at the event and Spell said it was their most successful yet as they earned $3, 025 on the auction items alone.

If that wasn’t joyous enough Spell was presented with a surprise during the event in the form of large check. That check was in the amount of a $10,000 grant through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Spell was nominated for the grant by Eve Black-Venters who’s an agent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The grant program is held quarterly by Blue Cross and the funds will be used to support Tim’s Gift’s Hope Project which helps to aid in people’s medical expense.

“The ladies just enjoy the tea party, we found that it’s a time of what’s in the Bible as Jesus modeled fellowship and food together,” Spell said. He loved to sit and dine with his chosen 12 and they would eat and have fellowship. That’s what we believe this is.”

“So many times we’re so busy, so this is a time for women to come together and fellowship around the table and have good food and to be to be waited on,” she said. “Basically we want them to be treated like royalty because when they drink from those little tea cups and those men come around and fill them up, it’s truly a time of service and the women are very appreciative.”

“We found that the man enjoy it, I mean, it’s just a lot of fun,” Spell added. “When we have it there’s like an electrical charge in the room, The Holy Spirit is what I call it, but people just enjoy that fellowship. So it’s been very successful because of people working together to help make it happen.”

