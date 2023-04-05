On Friday, April 7, at 12 p.m., ‘Seven Last Sayings of Jesus Christ” Pastor: Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr. The guest messengers are Minister Samir Skinner, Pastor Matt Seals, Pastor Gertie Stevens, Pastor Jaime Carrier, Pastor Quaveen Richardson, Dr. Angela Harding and Dr. Kevin Parris.

On Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m., The Last Seven Sayings of Christ, will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Praise and Worship at 6:45 p.m. The guest messengers: Elder Jerry Murphy of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, The Rev. Nicole Murphy of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Minister Terell Steven of New Life Christian Center, The Rev. Kevin Herring of Zion Baptist Church, Minister Willie Lee III of Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Minister Wanda Corbett of Saint Steven UNC. and Minister Gloria Johnson of Little Field Missionary Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., N.C. Prayer Tower will have an Easter morning, service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m., Sunrise service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Pastor Claudie T. Morrisey will bring forth the message and music rendered by the praise team. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m., “Resurrection Sunday Seven Last Words” — Speakers: Dr. Lillie Stokes, The Rev. Elbert Fowler, the Rev. Eloise Godwin, The Rev. Larry Bryant, The Rev. Ernest Fryer, and Minister Jerry Murphy. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr.(pastor)

On Sunday, April 9, at 11 a.m., an Easter morning, service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the gospel choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required). On Sunday, April 9, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have an Easter morning service. Pastor Bishop Brown Jr. will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the Easter service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 16, at 9:45 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton, N.C. Service of Celebration of 1- year Church and Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Tanisha Boykin. The guest messenger will be Prophet Cathie Martin of Higher Level Ministries Clinton, N.C. The guest presider will be Pastor A. Barnes. Music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, April 30, at 10 a.m., Men’s Day celebration will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Michael Boykin of Clinton, N.C.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev.P. Melvin) Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: the Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Thought For The Week: May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

