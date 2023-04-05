Couple praised for community involvement, downtown investment

Grace Ho and Ken Yang were honored as NC Main Street Champions during the recent Downtown Clinton Business and Property Owner meeting, at which downtown accomplishments were touted and upcoming plans and programs were discussed.

The meeting was held upstairs at Alfredo’s on March 28. Since Ho and Yang were unable to attend the recent NC Main Street Conference, downtown leaders sought to recognize them during a meeting of their peers.

North Carolina Main Street Champions are annually recognized for their contributions to their Main Street programs and downtown districts. Since the recognition started in 2000, 375 champions have been honored by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Ho and Yang were among 38 honorees across the state this year.

Mary Rose, Clinton’s Main Street director, touted the investment they have made in the community over the years, as well as the property they purchased and renovated in the downtown.

“Grace and Ken have been contributing members of the Clinton community for well over 25 years,” said Rose. “More recently they have purchased and invested in their property at 121 Vance Street, transforming the one story building into a two-story mixed use project with Ho Yang Fine Art located on the first floor and an apartment and roof deck on the second floor. This project was a first of its kind for Downtown Clinton.”

Working with Maurer Architecture of Raleigh, and H.N. Carr from Clinton, they worked to complete a project, which Rose called “attractive and functional” within the Clinton Commercial National Register Historic District.

“Their investment will be appreciated and admired for decades to come, and we therefore honor them as our 2022 NC Main Street Champions,” Clinton’s Main Street director stated.

There were 42 downtown business, property owners and committee members present for the recent meeting, held twice each year to update downtown business and property owners about what our Clinton Main Street Program committees have been working on during the year. Last week’s meeting had the highest attendance in recent years.

Promotion Committee member Kay Raynor updated the group about plans for the upcoming Easter Bonnet Parade and Cruise-In event in partnership with the Ol Lightnin’ Rods Car Club. She recognized Patty P. Cherry, who was also in attendance, and introduced her as the Easter Bonnet parade grand marshal.

“There could not be a more appropriate person in our community to hold this honor for the first Easter Bonnet Parade event,” said Allie Ray McCullen of McCullen Real Estate, located downtown.

Kay Raynor, as president of the Sampson County History Museum, also shared that the museum is making progress on a project which would restore and reuse the historic property at 301 Lisbon St. as a welcome center for the museum. She shared with the group they worked with Maurer Architecture of Raleigh to design plans for the building reuse project.

Wendy Carr, Design Committee member, shared her experience from the NC Main Street Conference in Statesville which included hearing an inspirational message from keynote speaker, Phil Eich, founder of Storyville, in which he spoke of community storytelling as more than just a trend or passion project — it’s absolutely essential to how people perceive, understand, and engage with their communities, she said.

Carr also acknowledged the Design Committee has begun seeking artists for the January 2024 Mystery Masterpieces fundraising event, which allows projects to be completed such as the dogwood mural off Ferrell Street, done by artist Seraphim Smith of Kinston.

Debbie Roberts, Design Committee member and Christmas in the City Committee chair, shared with the group how excited she was to announce the committee has raised all the funds needed to bring a carousel to Downtown Clinton this year during what is expected to be a three-day Christmas in the City celebration from Dec. 7-9 in Clinton.

After the meeting concluded, Ryan Roberts of R&R Brewing invited anyone in attendance to walk down to the Henry Vann building for a short tour as he shared about the upcoming taproom project.

Promotion Committee member Stephaine Graham also shared with the group how pleased she was with the turnout for the recent International Women’s Day photo opportunity, with 75 women from all over Clinton and Sampson County in attendance. Graham also shared the Promotion Committee will be working on gathering information from downtown business owners regarding their social media so the Clinton Main Street Program may further assist with promoting their businesses. She encouraged all attendees to also stay tuned for more information about plans for upcoming Small Business Week and Month in May.