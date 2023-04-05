Animal cruelty charges brought against the operator of a Salemburg-area kennel in October have been dismissed.

A case against Heather Stimson and Copper Kennel was recently thrown out of Sampson County District Court, with a prosecutor citing “insufficient evidence,” according to court documents filed March 21.

“There is insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution … based on witness statements in preparation for trial, medical findings based on evaluations performed on the animals at the local animal shelter, photographs of the conditions in which the animals were housed, and the expert opinion of Veterinarian Margie Hunter,” court documents stated.

Charges were brought against Stimson following an investigation at Copper Kennel in the Salemburg area, according to information released in October 2022 by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they seized nearly 30 animals — 25 dogs among them — during two separate searches of the High House Road property.

Stimson was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and a count of resisting. She was given unsecured bond but her dogs were seized and taken to the Sampson County Animal Shelter, including breeds of Spanish Water Dog, Hungarian Pumi, and Lagotto Romagnolo.

“The State is unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of animal cruelty or resist, delay and obstruct an officer,” a dismissal document signed by prosecutor Jocelyn C. Wright states.

According to its website, Copper Kennel has bred American Kennel Club top ranked dogs since 2011, specifically dedicated to the health and preservation of the Spanish Water Dog.

“According to Dr. Hunter, ‘While Ms. Stimson’s schedule of having some animal crated or kenneled for several hours at a time before being let out for exercise is not ideal, it is not dissimilar to the schedule followed by many pet owners who work full-time and leave their pets at home during the day in a crate while they are out of the home for work,’” court documents stated, “and therefore does not rise to the level of torment or deprivation of necessary sustenance under the statute. The facts provable surrounding the resist, delay or obstruct an officer do not satisfy the elements of the crime.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.