South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation recently awarded grants totaling $71,861 to local schools and non-profits thanks to participants in Operation Round Up.
The following non-profit organizations received grants: Mingo Masonic Lodge, $1,079; Fine N Two Food Pantry, $5,000; The Fun Clothes Inc, $5,000; West Area Volunteer Fire Department, $4,100; Plain View Community Center, $5,000; Autryville Fire Department, $5,000.
The following educational institutions receiving funding this quarter are Hobbton High School, $7,500; Hargrove Elementary, $7,823; and New Life Uplifted School, $5,150.
“One of the tenets of being a cooperative is concern for community,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services & PR. “We are committed to our communities and to improving the quality of life for our members. Operation Round Up is a tangible way to help the organizations that are the lifeblood of our communities.”
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $135.67, the bill rounds up to $136 and the extra 33¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.
The amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year. And that small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year.
South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is May 19, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.
South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.