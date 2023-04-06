Hobbton High School is completing a multi-stage transformation with the help of a $7,500 grant from Operation Round Up. Since the changes began, the traffic in the media center has increased dramatically.

Reading Readiness: Hargrove Elementary is expanding their reading resources to ensure students have engaging material to ensure the media center remains a place of learning, excitement and exploration thanks to a $7,823 grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured: Media Specialist Lauren Strickland.

Staying Fit To Serve: The Autryville Fire Department is purchasing a gear washer with a $5,000 grant through Operation Round Up. The washer will be used to clean PPE and remove carcinogens and dangerous toxins that firefighters encounter while on a scene. Pictured, from left, are: Brandon Lanning, Chief Clint Holland and Holden Wise.

A new park and recreation area for the Plain View community is coming together. A new fence and playground equipment will be installed at the Plain View Community Center with a $5,000 grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured, from left, are: Jim and Kim Schmidlin, Chair David Core and Kimberly Shewchuk.

New Life Uplifted School received a $5,150 grant from Operation Round Up. Teachers in front, from left, are: Robyn Becton, Quanterri Denson, Kellie Parker, Jayla Currie, Hope Kirby, Elicia Morrisey, Shatoria Monroe, Apostle Regina Lucious, & Shalonda Robinson

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation recently awarded grants totaling $71,861 to local schools and non-profits thanks to participants in Operation Round Up.

The following non-profit organizations received grants: Mingo Masonic Lodge, $1,079; Fine N Two Food Pantry, $5,000; The Fun Clothes Inc, $5,000; West Area Volunteer Fire Department, $4,100; Plain View Community Center, $5,000; Autryville Fire Department, $5,000.

The following educational institutions receiving funding this quarter are Hobbton High School, $7,500; Hargrove Elementary, $7,823; and New Life Uplifted School, $5,150.

“One of the tenets of being a cooperative is concern for community,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services & PR. “We are committed to our communities and to improving the quality of life for our members. Operation Round Up is a tangible way to help the organizations that are the lifeblood of our communities.”

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $135.67, the bill rounds up to $136 and the extra 33¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year. And that small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is May 19, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.