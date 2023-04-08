Pressure washing service powered by local couple

This was some of the work N2N Pressure Washing and Property Services did in Downtown Clinton next to Sharon’s.

This was part of the work N2N Pressure Washing and Property Services did for the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center of Sampson Regional.

When it comes to cleaning up the community, N2N (end to end) Pressure Washing and Property Services have made it their business.

That love for community is shared by owners Greg and Meagan Daughtry.

Greg started power washing in 2016 as a part-time gig he enjoyed on weekends. Though he was a truck driver, his then dream job, the power washing jobs continued to pour in and on larger scales. Knowing he could return to that line of work whenever he desired he decided to go full in on power washing and so N2N was born in 2020.

While business for the Daughtrys has yet to slow down since then, their main focus still isn’t on profit, but on community.

Travel to any of the many places they’ve visited in Sampson County and that is evident. What’s more, some of those jobs weren’t even paid work and were simply done because of how much the Daughtrys love their home community of Sampson.

The local schools, businesses, churches, residents, name it and N2N has or is will to go there.

“Greg’s biggest thing is that he was born and raised here,” Meagan said. “He graduated from Clinton High School and so did I. We didn’t go off to college and both went to Sampson Community College. We have no intentions on leaving Sampson County, we never have.”

“One of our top vendors in fact is Sampson Community College, and he’s cleaned the college campus twice,” Daughtry said. “He’s even donated when they were out of budget and cleaned some extra things like their sign out front. It wasn’t in their budget to get that cleaned, but because it represents us and our community, so he did (it).”

Jordan Plaza, Sampson Regional, the Expo Center, the football stadiums for Clinton City Schools, the soccer stadium for Parks and Recreation, the Farmers Market and trash trucks for City Hall were also a couple places and things toward which N2N has donated time and effort.

Daughtry said her husband even shops for their supplies through primarily local sources as well.

“Greg is very adamant about keeping anything he can buy local he does,” she said. “He supports our local Big Blue store. He supports Ace Hardware, which is True Value Farmers Hardware now, but anything he can get local he does. He’s even looking in the future of doing a storefront for pressure washing supplies, which will probably come in the next two years in his goal plan.”

“He’s just very adamant about keeping everything here, even our vehicles, he has purchased locally,” Daughtry said. “Any advertisement we can do he does locally as well.”

“Again, he’s just very tied into the community and keeping everything we can into the community,” she added. “As he grows that draws attention to Clinton to Sampson County and it’s get people thinking, if that pressure washing company is from there, what else do they have to offer?”

Since 2020, N2N Power Washing has grown and become N2N Pressure Washing and Property Services. They now have two full running trucks for pressure washing and have even expanded in junk removal. They clean gutters and Greg is now certified to do dryer vent cleaning. They’ve even been requested do work outside the county in to both Hickory and Kinston as well.

“We’ve put so much money into our business to represent a great running business in our community,” Meagan said. “Again, that goes back to we were born and raised here, we’re graduates here, we didn’t go off to college and we went to Sampson Community. His biggest thing is drawing income to home and building home up for our next generation, which will be our children.”

For information reach N2N via phone 910-385-6576, email [email protected] or visit n2npressurewashing.net.

