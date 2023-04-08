The prophet Jeremiah was told by God, “See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant” (Jer. 1:10). In answer to those who reject all of what they call negative preaching, we often point to this passage and explain two thirds of what Jeremiah was told to do was negative (root out, pull down, and destroy), while only one third was positive (build and plant). The same can be seen in the inspired instructions Paul gave to Timothy. He told him that he was to reprove, rebuke and exhort. Again, two thirds was negative (reprove and rebuke) while one third was positive (exhort).

This concept of tearing down and casting aside that which was inferior in order that the superior can be achieved can be seen in the ending of the physical nation of Israel in order that the true kingdom of the Lord could be established. The prophets of old prophesied of the superiority of God’s future kingdom (Dan. 2:44; Isa. 2:2-3). The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “But now hath he obtained a more excellent ministry, by how much also he is the mediator of a better covenant, which was established upon better promises. For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second. For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah” (Heb. 8:6-8). “In that he said, A new covenant, he hath made the first old, Now that which decayeth and waxeth old is ready to vanish away” (Heb. 8:13). In the next chapter we read, “And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance” (Heb. 9:15). The Lord did not destroy the old law, but He did fulfill it (Matt. 5:17). On the mount of transfiguration, Moses represented the old law and Elijah, the prophets, but God spoke from heaven saying of Jesus, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well-pleased; hear ye him” (Matt. 17:2-5).

Another application of this same concept of casting aside that which needs to be removed to make room for that which should be in place is seen in the process of alien sinners becoming Christians. It has often been noted that the more “religious” one has been in anything other than true Christianity, the more pulling down and destroying must be done. One has to “un-teach” that person. Break down all the false doctrines and practices they have and then replace them with truth. An example of this can be seen in Apollos when he went to Ephesus teaching, but knowing only John’s baptism. In this case Aquila and Priscilla simply took him aside and expounded unto him the way of God more perfectly (Acts 18:24-26).

There is yet another application we wish to make with this concept. That of an individual having the need to cast aside all that is not in harmony with God’s inspired word. The Hebrew writer tells us that we need to “lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us” (Heb. 12:1). Sin, all sin, will be a burden to carry that will drag us down as we try to make our way to the finish line of life on earth. Some casting aside may require some real sacrifice on our part. In an effort to emphasize the importance of self-sacrifice, Jesus said, “And if thy right hand offend thee, cut it off, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell” (Matt. 5:30). The rich young ruler was told by Jesus, “One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me” (Mark 10:21). His one weight that needed to be cast aside was his trust in riches (verse 24). Often real sacrifice is required for one to be a real Christian as with that rich young ruler. One may have to sacrifice family (Matt. 10:34-39). It may require that one cast away many of the old ways of life that has been enjoyed for so long (Eph. 2:1-3). Paul wrote, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:17)

God will be practicing this kind of casting aside of that which does not belong when the judgment day comes. “And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast not the lake of fire” (Rev. 20:15).

