Are you a disciple? We don’t use disciple to describe ourselves, but Jesus does. He desires for us to be close followers, not distant and disconnected. He won’t rest until we learn to take His yoke upon us and learn from Him.

The word disciple means learner, someone committed to learning to live the Christ life in conscious, daily obedience. Is that you, is it me? Are we any different than the twelve He chose to be His disciples? Easter provides much time for reflection and renewal in our relationship with Jesus. Let us become disciples committed to sharing the good news of Jesus in a world filled with pain and problems at every turn. Let us learn more about Jesus and let our lights shine for the One who was beaten beyond recognition, tortured, betrayed, persecuted, and forced to carry his own cross. He hung on the cross in obedience to His Father’s plan. He drank from the cup so that you and I are free from the debt of sin. He paid the price. He died so that we might live in Christ. He arose from the grave, a victor from the dark domain. He descended into Hades and took the keys from the enemy. He came back to walk and talk with his disciples and friends. He ascended into heaven and took His rightful place beside His Father. Oh what a beautiful love story of a Savior who loved us enough to die for our sins and show that God and goodness will always win in the end.

Would we recognize Jesus if He visited us today? Good Friday was over, Jesus was dead, disciples were scattered, people were sad as they reacted to the bad news and tried to go on with their lives. Cleopas and a friend were traveling to Emmaus, a village near Jerusalem, and talking of all the things which had happened. As they talked, Jesus Himself drew near and went with them. The Bible tells us their eyes were retrained, so they did not know it was Jesus. Jesus asked why they were so sad? They couldn’t believe he hadn’t heard and began to fill His ears when He asked, ‘what things?’

“The things concerning Jesus of Nazareth, who was a Prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people, and how the chief priests and our rulers delivered Him to be condemned to death and crucified Him. But we were hoping that it was He who was going to redeem Israel. Indeed, besides all this, today is the third day since these things happened . Yes, and certain women of our company, who arrived at the tomb early, astonished us. When they did not find His body, they came saying that they had also seen a vision of angels who said He was alive. And certain of those who were with us went to the tomb and found it just as the women had said; but Him they did not see.”

Jesus was so calm and collected. Can’t you just see Him gently replying,“O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe in all that the prophets have spoken. Ought not the Christ to have suffered these things and to enter into His glory?” Beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, He told them all the Scriptures- the things- about Himself. They came to their village; Jesus was willing to keep going, but they invited Him to stay with them for the night.

They sat at the table together in their home. Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to them. Their eyes were opened and they knew Him; and He vanished from their sight.

Can you imagine the excitement and dismay they felt at that moment? They said, “Did not our heart burn within us while He talked with us on the road, and while He opened the Scriptures to us?” They didn’t head to bed and thank God for this divine encounter. Nope, they knew it was time to spread the good news, and they did. They went to Jerusalem, found the disciples and said, “The Lord is risen indeed, and has appeared to Simon!” They told about the things that had happened on the road, and how they didn’t even know Him until He broke the bread.

Why were the two men so surprised? Why were His disciples surprised that Jesus was alive? It’s not like He hadn’t told them repeatedly that He would rise after three days. The Bible is filled with foreshadowing of this glorious event. Yet, his disciples fell apart, were filled with doom and despair, and couldn’t concentrate on the confidence that He would really rise.

It’s easy to condemn His disciples, even the two men who shared an afternoon walk and broke bread with Christ in their home. We’d like to think we would have done differently, been Jesus’ hero, helpful, honorable, and hot on the trail of anyone who would have messed with Him. But would we? Do we take such a stand for Him today or recognize when He comes our way?

Chances are we wouldn’t have watched His back even though we profess devotion and commitment to Him and to those we love over and over again and again. We act surprised when Jesus reveals Himself to us today, as if He’s a distant Redeemer who doesn’t really walk with us and talk with us. He is real. He lives, “You ask me how I know He lives…He lives within my heart.” Jesus died so that we can share a personal, intimate relationship with our Father God. The good news is no surprise. We just need to live and share it, for one day soon His promise will be fulfilled. The trumpet will sound, and He will appear among the clouds. Will we hang our heads or head to heaven? Don’t be taken by surprise … be ready to join Jesus in the blink of an eye! Think on these things as you celebrate Easter with those you love. Amen.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.