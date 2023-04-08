Renown far and wide for its sausage, family business’ closure shocks community

Ann Hope stuffs sausage inside Jordan & Jordan, using the technique that her parents taught her, and that she passed along as the third generation of the fourth-generation venture.

Sisters Ann Hope, left, and Gayle Jordan pose out front of Jordan & Jordan with a framed photo of their parents, Hubbard and Mildred, who ran the store for more than 50 years before Ann took over in 1999. The store, operated by Ann and Gayle’s nephew Adam in recent years, shut its doors Saturday after 87 years in business.

A sign inside Jordan & Jordan pays tribute to Hubbard and Mildred Jordan, as well as their son Herbie Jordan and Ann Hope’s husband, Jerry.

Adam Jordan mixes the sausage inside Jordan & Jordan, as his aunt Ann Hope stuffs the sausage this past week, the final week the business was opened to the public.

Jordan & Jordan was a place that hearkened back to days gone by, a store where a product was made and sold under one roof and people came from all around to get it. Over the years, the family business cemented its standing as a popular purveyor of quality sausage within its modest confines on College Street in Clinton, offering something that simply could not be procured anywhere else.

After 87 years in business, the monumental mom-and-pop that put Clinton and Sampson County on the map for so many closed its doors to the public on Saturday.

It was news that rocked not only this community, but the countless customers far and wide who stopped by to “trade” through the decades. The store was built on family, dedication, service and a good product — tent poles of long-term success that saw the business survive and thrive through four generations of ownership.

The store began as an enterprise between husband and wife, Ransom and Ada Jordan, in 1936. Twelve years later, in 1948, Ransom’s nephew Hubbard Jordan took over running the store. Hubbard married wife Mildred a couple years later and they ran the store for half a century before the reins were handed over to Hubbard’s daughter Ann Hope and her husband, Jerry.

In recent years, Ann’s nephew Adam Jordan, grandson of Hubband and Mildred and son of Herbie Jordan, owned and operated the store with his wife, Brooke, and their family. A March 30 post to the store’s Facebook page shook the community, but family members said it was a long time coming.

“We have enjoyed helping our small town community over the years when needed and supplying good meats to our customers,” the statement from the business read. “Unfortunately we have taken a big hit due to the economy. We’ve tried to hang on as long as we have but sadly we are not able to anymore.”

In the final days inside the business, family members said the outpouring from the community had been immense since the announcement was made that the store would be closing on April 8. Some people talked of setting up fundraisers for the business, rallying support and taking up a collection to ensure Jordan & Jordan did not close.

Sisters Ann Hope and Gayle Jordan, the daughters of Hubbard and Mildred Jordan, said it was not about saving the business. It was just time. That didn’t make it any less bittersweet.

“We grew up here,” said Ann.

“We grew up making sausage,” Gayle said.

“We appreciate the outpouring,” she continued. “We just appreciate the community so much, and we thank them for all of their support over the years. They could not believe that we were closing.”

“And it’s not just people in North Carolina,” Ann noted.

Adam said there were thoughts about making the business a seasonal venture, but the family felt the regular presence in the community, the dependability, would be lost. It just wouldn’t be the same.

Adam took over the business in 2016. His wife and children have helped run the day to day at the store along with longtime employee Gracie Sinclair for the past year.

“We have several family members who have health issues,” Gayle stated, “and several of us don’t have a desire to come back and run the store.”

“I would if I was physically able,” Ann noted, “but I’m not physically able. I told daddy if I couldn’t run it, I would die trying.”

Nearly all of Hubbard’s grandchildren learned to stuff sausage, a truly family affair through the years.

“It’s just a situation that we feel like it’s time. Adam struggled with making the decision to close,” Gayle said, “because it was his grandfather’s business. I told Adam the other day ‘you’re young enough, you need to do something you really enjoy doing.’ It’s just been several things that led to the decision being made.

“It’s just time, I guess,” she said. “I don’t know what we’ll end up doing with the building. We’re not ready to sell the building or the land or the equipment.”

For now, there are plenty of orders to fill, which will keep the family inside the store for the coming weeks. But the doors will be closed.

When the news broke, Jordan & Jordan was inundated with calls — from regular customers to those calling for the first time.

By the time the orders were cut off, there was more than 2,000 pounds of meat to prepare, rivaling the kind of demand the store annually saw during its busy Christmas season. In a typical week, there would be orders totaling around 500 pounds.

That groundswell of calls was also bittersweet. It was the kind of support that might have helped a while back, Adam noted, especially during the pandemic that hit so many — Jordan & Jordan included — so hard.

As family talked this week about the history of business, they couldn’t help but reminisce about the early days, when Hubbard and Mildred lived at the store. They were the lifeblood of a business that solidified its roots through passion and dedication.

Just a young couple starting out and building a family, Hubbard and Mildred lived on the premises.

The family moved upstairs when Ann was born and they all slept in one big bedroom that held a double bed and two twin beds. When Gayle was born, the family moved to Fairfax Street, where they stayed for many years. But, they still very much lived at the store, in a manner of speaking. Countless hours were spent prepping product and serving customers. That was the life.

Even when the family moved to Fairfax, Hubbard kept the store open until nearly midnight. It was open every day but Sunday.

Back in the day, Jordan & Jordan became the first customers of Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, selling gas to customers at the College Street location. Gas pumps were out front, and you can still see the carport in front of the business where the pumps were located. Mildred was pumping gas for customers the day Ann was born.

“He got 50 cents worth and she had to climb over the trailer hitch and get on the other side,” Ann recalled with a giggle. “He saw her nine months pregnant climbing over and he got him another 50 cents worth and she climbed back over. That was the day I was born.”

Along the way, Ransom began to grow collards that could be sold at the store. They were massively popular, a hot commodity that would pack the parking lot surrounding the store. Eventually, Ransom wasn’t able to grow the collards anymore, so Ann’s husband Jerry Hope, a farmer by trade, started growing vegetables to sell at the store. He harvested in the spring and summer, bringing a variety of fresh, homegrown produce to customers, including peas, butterbeans, onions, squash, cucumbers, corn, cabbage, watermelon, cantaloupe and, of course, the ever-popular collards, which became a staple at the store.

“You couldn’t hardly get in and out of the driveway to park,” Gayle attested of the days collards were sold.

“Before they could even get the tarp off, they would be swarmed,” said Adam.

In 1999, Ann and Jerry took over the business from her parents and that’s when a name change — to Jordan & Hope — came about.

The family suffered several setbacks in 2009. Jerry was involved in a serious accident when the tractor he was driving, trailer in tow, was sideswiped on N.C. 403. He suffered a broken neck and three crushed vertebrae, along with other injuries and had to be hospitalized for seven weeks. After that, he cut the acreage he farmed down to about a third of the amount. Just a few short weeks after Jerry’s accident, Hubbard had the first of two strokes that left him unable to continue working at the store.

Even through all of it, the store went on. Service to customers was that important.

Hubbard and Mildred had set the bar high for service. They loved serving customers, and loved each other more.

“They would work 12 to 14 hours a day lots of times, but if you’d go to their house at any given time, 99% of the time if you walked in their den and they were sitting in their chairs, they were sitting there holding hands til the day they died,” Gayle recalled.

Hubbard passed away in 2011, and even after his death, Mildred would come to the store on occasion and do what she could to help. The arthritis in her hands was bad, but idle hands made the effects even worse so she put those hands to work, bagging Christmas candy for the store.

“You’d have to open the bag (for her),” Ann recalled, “and she’d fill the bag with Christmas candy and you would zip it up. She said ‘if I quit using them, I won’t be able to use them.’ She would find something that she could do, because she was not one that would sit.”

“She worked all the time,” Gayle added. “And daddy worked until he had the stroke.”

Mildred passed away in 2014. Both were in their 80s when they died, the majority of those days spent at the store.

“When he retired, he told me — and I understand it — he said it’s hard when you’ve gone in one place about every day of your life … it’s hard just to walk away from it,” Ann recalled her father saying to her, words that hit even different now. “I’ve been working out here, off and on, for 62 years. I know Saturday, I’m going to cry.”

“I’m not here as much now as I have been, but I knew it was here,” Ann continued. “But knowing it’s not going to be here, I don’t think I’ll be able to be here Saturday. It’s going to be tough.”

“The store’s never been the same since my parents weren’t here,” said Gayle. welling up, “but talking (about it), the history of it, the growing up of it, raising my children here…”

Ann recalled when one of Gayle’s children was so small, and Ann’s husband Jerry had raised a “double watermelon.” They set up a picture with the two side by side. That was at the store. When Hubbard and Mildred were making sausage, their grandkids looked on from a playpen. As young girls themselves, Ann and Gayle would help as much as they could, then would curl up on a bag of sugar or flour and sleep until it was time to go home.

In the winter, when the farmers couldn’t farm, they’d gather by the pot-bellied stove at the store and play checkers. Customers came to get dipped ice cream, liver pudding, cracklings, sweet potatoes and a multitude of other offerings.

The store is where everything happened.

“I ate more meals in this kitchen right here then I did in my momma’s kitchen growing up,” said Gayle of the room that served in recent years as a break room inside the store. “Daddy always said that this store and his family were the most valuable assets he had. We were here working as a family.”

While Gayle got a public job after graduation, her sister Ann stayed behind and ultimately took over the family business. And, even though Gayle wasn’t working there, she was a single parent and Hubbard or Mildred would pick up their grandchildren after school and bring them back to the family store — so they grew up in the store too, as did Herbie’s.

The kids would stand on their tiptoes to ring up drinks at the register and turn drink crates upside down to stand on them, so one could turn the handle to stuff the sausage, while the other would be laying it straight. You always had to lay the sausage straight, Mildred told them.

“My momma was so particular that you lay that sausage straight and that those casings are stuffed full,” said Gayle. “Her mixing of the sausage we always said was the main ingredient. She would mix it two or three times before we would start stuffing it.”

Even up until the final day, Adam’s daughter, Brianna, the family’s fifth generation, was working at the store, stuffing sausage.

The Jordan & Jordan sausage is renown. There is a special recipe, and the taste has brought people from across this state, the country and the world to the little store in the heart of Sampson County. Jordan & Jordan made all the sausage they sold and, over the years, it was a regular occurrence for people to come from out of state to get the most painstakingly procured pork products at the College Street haven.

The quality of the product and the service is what kept customers coming back. There is hope that the sausage will have a life beyond the store, but that remains to be seen.

Gayle and Adam have talked about the possibility of producing the sausage on a larger market.

“We need your prayers that maybe God will put somebody in our life that will help us take the sausage business to another level,” Gayle stated. “If it’s meant to be — God has been good to us for 80-plus years — we might be able to produce sausage and our customers might be able to continue to get sausage for years to come.”

It would have to be the right situation, and the quality control would need to be there, something befitting the legacy left behind by the likes of Ransom and Ada and Hubbard and Mildred, who prided themselves on all the pork products, a tradition carried on by Ann and then Adam.

Still, that down-home customer service would be no more.

“Daddy would say he sold everything about the pig but the squeal,” Gayle said with a laugh.

“And he would sell everything except for his wife and kids,” Ann added, both laughing.

“My daddy had a way with people,” said Gayle.

“You’ve got to talk to your customers,” Ann imparted. “After so many years. they become your friends.”

It was more than just commerce. A lot of times, when someone would need something, they would seek out Hubbard and Mildred.

“This was kind of a go-to place if you really needed something,” said Gayle. “Daddy wasn’t out there soliciting, letting anybody know he had done this or that. But when somebody really needed something, they knew they could come to daddy and he would help them. Him and momma had a heart of gold.”

Back in 2004, nearly 20 years ago, Hubbard and Mildred talked to The Sampson Independent about a life working together. At that point, the business was already in Ann’s hands, but they were still very much involved and still making sausage together, going on the better part of a century.

“I just like being with him and talking with the customers,” Mildred said then.

“We’ve enjoyed it,” Hubbard remarked. “I always felt like if you sold a person something one at a time, you had done nothing. You got to keep them coming back. You can’t make no money, but you make a living. The Lord has been good to us and the people have been good to us.”

