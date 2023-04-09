They really are out there — the folks with genuinely good hearts. But it is like listening for God’s small, quiet voice; you must pay attention to find them! If you are unsure whether you have encountered one, look introspectively, and that person will appear as an image in your mind.

The Apostle Paul speaks to us in Ephesians chapter four about living as children of Light. Verse 32 tells us this: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Paul warns us about all sorts of things: unwholesome language, bitterness, improper use of anger, brawling, slander, and bad attitudes toward others. Rather than act that way, we should be forgiving, just as God has forgiven us.

Kindness in today’s world is shrouded in darkness. We are bombarded with negativity and deception. The thing about people with good hearts, though, is that they see the best in you and make excuses for your behavior and attitudes. You may not be aware, but your name is always a whisper of prayer on their lips for you. Their thoughts and words build you up to all who will listen.

1 Corinthians, chapter 13 defines real love, agape love. Verses 4-7 clearly spell this out. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

Difficult it is to practice this kind of love because of our natural inclinations. Only through our relationship with Jesus are we able to do this. Our Savior helps us to set aside our own desires and instincts so that we can give love while expecting nothing in return. So, the more we become like Christ, the more love we will show others.

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.” Colossians 3:12-14 NIV.

Paul gives us the strategy to live a Christian life day to day. We must commune with God daily and frequently – through prayer and Bible study- to stay firm in our faith and commitment. We must allow love to guide our lives, keeping God’s Word close to our hearts. All the virtues of living a Christian life are bound together with love.

People with kind hearts will always make time for you. You may ring their phone, and when they answer, you go off with a tirade of issues and conflicts you are involved in. However, they are not too busy to listen to you. Be careful that you don’t take them for granted.

We all experience those weak moments when we may snap at someone or brush them aside because of our own personal issues at the time. Retrospectively, we are left with negative feelings. Our joy just went out the window. As with all human behavior, the more we practice kindness, the more kindness we practice. Much sage advice is found in the Book of Proverbs. “A kind man benefits himself, but a cruel man brings trouble on himself.” Proverbs 11:17 NIV.

“Above all, love each other deeply because love covers over a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each one should use whatever gift he received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in various forms.” 1 Peter 4:8-10 NIV. What is our end goal? To live with our Heavenly Father eternally. To do so, we must start now! We must continually grow in love for God and others.

It is important to pray regularly and to include those in need especially. And smile; sometimes, a simple smile will lift another’s spirit and improve their day. Practice love and compassion. Actively identify someone who needs friendship and nurturing.

Let that be you — the person with a good heart. You are blessed! Live by the Word of God in everything you do.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author for two books.