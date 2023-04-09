The most important day in Christianity is Easter Sunday. We celebrate Jesus’s resurrection from the horrible death he suffered two days before on what we know as Good Friday.

What was going through the minds of his disciples and other believers on the second day? What would have been going through our senses, knowing that Jesus had suffered the most horrible death for our sins? Would his ministry have been in vain, though they witnessed the miracles that he performed? We always doubt, as did “doubting” Thomas, who wanted to see Jesus’s hands before believing.

On the second day, after Jesus’s crucifixion and His resurrection, many emotions came to mind for those who believed.

Jesus tried to prepare His disciples for His impending crucifixion. Matthew 12:40: (KJV) “For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.” Thus, Jesus was murdered by crucifixion on what Christians celebrate as Good Friday.

The Jewish people today and during the time of Christ recognize Saturday as their Sabbath. Today, some Christians observe Sunday as the Sabbath.

By definition, the Sabbath is a day of religious observance and abstinence from all work, practiced by Jewish people from Friday evening to Saturday evening and by most Christians on Sunday.

Two criminals were nailed to a cross on either side of Jesus. One continuously railed at Jesus, mocking Him, “If you say you are the King of Jews, save yourself and us.” But the other repented, saying to Jesus, “Lord, remember me when You come in Your kingly glory! And He answered him, Truly I tell you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise.” Luke 23:42-43 AMP.

Luke 23: 50-54 (KJV), “And, behold, there was a man named Joseph, a counselor; and he was a good man, and a just: (The same had not consented to the counsel and deed of them;) he was Joseph of Arimathaea, a city of the Jews: who also himself waited for the kingdom of God. This man went unto Pilate and begged [for] the body of Jesus. And he took it down and wrapped it in linen, and laid it in a sepulchre that was hewn in stone, wherein never man before was laid. And that day was the preparation, and the Sabbath drew on.”

Luke 23: 56 And they returned, and prepared spices and ointments; and rested the sabbath day according to the commandment.” These well-known and significant Scriptures regarding Christ’s crucifixion occurred on the Friday of Jesus’s death. The Sabbath day was recognized by Jesus and other Jews from sundown on Friday to sunset on Saturday, a full day of worship and rest each week.

On the second day, in total despair, possibly doubting, and lamenting, Jesus’s disciples may have wanted to cry out, as Jesus did, “My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?” Yet, His disciples observed the Sabbath. They rested and worshipped God.

The day between Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection is a day of silence and stillness. It is known to have been called “Holy Saturday.” However, many have no name for the second day skipping to Easter Sunday. The change to Sunday Sabbath for some Christians occurred after Jesus’s Resurrection.

