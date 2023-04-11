Inaugural parade, contest held in Clinton

Kiwanis Club President Daniel Ruggles brought his two sons to the parade for some pancakes, compliments of Abigal’s Mini Pancakes, who was serving inside the Republican Party headquarters.

This shot was taken after the contest, which features members from different organizations that were part of the Visit NC Farms app that supported the event.

Eileen Coite shouts out the other contestants during her speech at the parade. She was named the winner for best bonnet.

It wasn’t just adults that came to share in the Easter Bonnet Parade. These young ones even competed against them.

It might have been raining and cold that day, but it didn’t stop these ladies from marching in the parade anyway.

Wendy Dorman was all smiles in her custom-made bonnet, and Eileen Coite was behind her with the same energy. The women were just a couple that showed up to Saturday’s first-ever Easter Bonnet Parade in Clinton.

Each contestant was given a number for the contest. When all were done registering there were 17 in total.

These were only a few of the more than a dozen contestants, right before the march started.

While she didn’t compete in the bonnet contest, Patty Cherry showed up to the parade in one the best bonnets. She was grand marshal.

It was a cold and rainy Saturday in downtown Clinton, but that didn’t stop the brightness of Easter from shining through thanks to the first-ever Easter Bonnet Parade.

Women of all ages gathered at Simply NC that morning dressed in their best bonnets and hats to compete and march in the inaugural event. Each brim atop those ladies heads were decorated with enough flare to make even the Easter Bunny jealous. There were ones with lights, some with bunny ears and eggs, ones stacked high as the ceiling, even one with a full carousel around it — not to mention every color in the rainbow and more were represented.

“We were very pleased at the excitement that surrounded the event even though it was such a rainy, cold day,” Mary Rose, Planning and Development director for the City of Clinton, said. “We thought it went very well and everyone who was able to come out and participate had a good time.”

After these lovely ladies registered they lined up inside Simply NC and marched down the sidewalk to the Rotary Club’s memorial clock and back to Simply NC. Freezing air and raindrops pelted them the entire time yet, on their faces, was nothing but smiles. They strutted merrily downtown being lead by one of, if not the best, bonnet owner in all of Sampson County, Patty Cherry, who was Grand Marshal.

With how bad the weather was even Rose didn’t expect the turnout to be as good as it was. There were over a dozen entries for the contest and march.

“We had 17 ultimately that registered for the bonnet contest but just by look at the numbers there were more than that there,” Rose said. “Miss Patty Cherry had a blast also as our Grand Marshal and overall, for our first event, it being such a gloomy rainy day, it went great.”

“We were also pleased that we were able to accommodate Abigail’s Mini Pancakes, thanks to the Republican Party headquarters,” she added. “When she left that morning, she was very appreciative of the opportunity and she had a really good turnout and was pleased with the turnout as well.”

On top of the yummy mini pancakes Tammy Peterson from Hubb’s Farm came to show support and brought their beloved Easter Mascot, Hopper, to celebrate with them.

That said, while the event was festive, it was also a contest for best bonnet and a $100 prize was for grabs. Once everyone gathered back inside Simply NC it was time to name the winner and that honor went to Sampson NC Cooperative Extension’s Eileen Coite.

”I thought it was an amazing event and the participation was wonderful, especially on a gloomy day,” Coite said. “There were just so many beautiful bonnets and I was so surprised to be the winner I don’t even know what to say. I was just really surprised.”

”I’m excited to see it continue in the future and I was glad to have the opportunity to participate,” she added. “I don’t know if I mentioned this on Saturday, but, I really have to give credit Wendy Dorman, she was the creator of the bonnet. She knows how to make things very beautiful so I thank her making the winning bonnet.”

As for what the future of the Easter Bonnet Parade looks like, Rose said that plans for next year’s event is already underway.

“We are already talking about plans for next year,” Rose said. “I met with one of our volunteers this morning (Monday) and we’re contemplating calling it ‘Easter On The Square’, so needless to say we’re definitely excited.”

