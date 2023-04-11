Plans already underway for Clinton celebration

It seems like Christmas was just here, but a group is hard at work ensuring that holiday activities in 2023 are bigger and better than ever, and that includes the addition of a carousel for three days in downtown Clinton.

The Christmas in the City Committee began 2023 with plans to raise funds to bring a special addition to the Christmas activities.

With the Alive After Five Committee supporting Christmas in the City by including The Embers Christmas Show on the first event evening on Thursday, Nov. 30, the Christmas in the City Committee set their plans toward bringing another special activity for the second evening on Thursday, Dec. 7.

However, thanks to many generous contributions — Nissan of Clinton, Group Benefits and Commercial Services, Prestage Farms, Lew, Annell Grace and Annie Marie Starling, Concrete Materials, Ranch QD, LLC, Smithfield Foods, and First Bank among them — a carousel will be brought to Downtown Clinton for citizens to enjoy on three days, from Thursday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 9.

“We are ecstatic about adding a carousel to this year’s festivities at no cost to the public,” Debbie Roberts, members of the Christmas in the City Committee and Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee. “We cannot thank our generous sponsors enough for making this possible. All ages are welcome to take a ride and we are looking forward to seeing all those smiling faces.”

The carousel will just add to a small-town winter wonderland feeling that organizers and visitors praised, including a decorating contest that saw more than 80 businesses and properties decked out for the season.

“This is one of Clinton’s Hallmark moments, which makes this event so special and unique to our community,” said Kay Raynor, a member of the Christmas in the City Committee and Clinton Main Street Promotion Committee.

The Clinton Main Street Program volunteers and the Christmas in the City event committee worked very hard in 2022 to bring so many businesses, citizens, and property owners together to make downtown Clinton a beautiful Christmas destination, said Mary Rose, Clinton Planning director and Clinton Main Street director.

“We believe partnerships make great things happen in our community, and are looking forward to building upon the excitement surrounding Christmas in the City by working with partners such as the Alive After Five Committee and the generous donors who have made the carousel possible in 2023,” said Rose.