Study anticipated during budget time; raises may not be immediate

A market study examining Sampson County employee pay is expected to be completed by late May or early June, bumping up against the county’s June 30 deadline to approve the new fiscal budget. The timeline prompted county staff to offer a caveat that the study, should it result in pay bumps, those increases may come later in the fiscal year rather than on July 1.

“This is something that is well underway,” said Causey of the market study, giving the Sampson Board of Commissioners an update during its recent regular monthly meeting. “(HR director) Mrs. (Nancy) Dillman and her staff have been working fervently with the people to get them the information that they need to facilitate both a good and qualitative study. As we previously said, we’re expecting that study to be completed in the May/June timeframe.”

The 2023-24 budget must be approved by the end of June, and County manager Ed Causey said his plan is to deliver his recommended fiscal plan in mid-May. A public hearing on the budget normally takes place to coincide with June’s regular monthly meeting each year.

“Hopefully, we will be delivering our budget request in mid-May in order to make sure that it is approved by the end of June,” the county manager stated. “Then, that begs the question ‘Mr. Causey, what are you going to do about the market study?’ At that point in time, we’ll have some discussions as we prepare (the budget). It is our expectation that we’ll try to guesstimate as much as we can what the total bill may be to potentially include that in the budget considerations.”

That will likely lead to staggering any inclusion of raises through the next fiscal year depending on what the market study reveals. This has been done before, with some raises in previous years taking effect on the back half of the fiscal year, some going into effect at the beginning of the calendar year.

“Any raises will not necessarily be implemented on July 1st, but they won’t necessarily have to wait a year,” Causey noted. “So we’ll have the appropriated money, hopefully, so sometime during the year (we can) come back to consider the market study rates.”

“We understand from talking to each of you, that basically you want to be in a position, if we can do it, to be able to do it as quickly as possible thereafter,” said Causey.

In November, the county board approved moving forward with a $50,000 comprehensive market study to evaluate employee salaries. That study is expected to be available by late spring or early summer. In December 2022, the board implemented 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, as well as approved offering hiring bonus for several “hard-to-fill” positions in an effort to recruit candidates to vacancies.

County employee pay was a hot-button topic of discussion in 2022, as it has been in many other years, but for the better part of the past year the county sheriff has been outspoken with elected leaders and county administrative staff over what he deemed low compensation issues that aren’t competitive with other counties, which he said has led to staff shortages. County leaders said the Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, Health Department, EMS and others are short-staffed.

County leaders have sought to bump pay to meet with market demand, as well as aid in inflation and higher cost of living, but say the problem goes beyond compensation, just one factor in an increasingly difficult hiring process being experienced here and elsewhere,

In July 2021, the board approved a 5% raise for all employees. There was also a bump in moving some employees along the pay scale, at a cost of $500,000. In December 2021, a 2.1% bonus was approved for all employees working as of June 30, 2021. In January 2022, an additional 5% pay increase was approved for all employees. On top of that, Detention Center employees also received a 5% pay raise in that timeframe.

Said Causey last year: “The issues – that we are competing for a diminishing workforce of willing, able, and qualified workers, that we are experiencing a tsunami of retirement by trained, knowledgeable personnel, and that we are shifting to a generation of employees whose expectation of work environment is vastly different than how we currently operate — are pervasive.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.