A New York man was taken into custody after a multi-county chase in Sampson and Wayne counties. Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities initially stopped a vehicle reported stolen, the suspects said to be “armed and dangerous.” A 23-year-old man and three juveniles were taken into custody, the former served with charges stemming from the chase, during which he wrecked a vehicle and nearly caused other collisions.

It was discovered that the suspect vehicle had been involved in a shooting that occurred in Albany, N.Y., and “had apparent signs of damage from gunfire,” authorities said.

On Monday, deputies assigned to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team observed a vehicle that was entered into the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) system as stolen out of New York. The system also indicated that the suspects were considered “armed and dangerous.”

“Due to the high-risk factors, deputies conducted a felony vehicle stop on the vehicle on U.S. 13 at McLamb Road in Newton Grove,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. “The suspect vehicle pulled over initially; however, the suspects failed to comply with the commands being given by officers. The vehicle sped off from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued with the vehicle traveling toward Wayne County.”

During the pursuit, authorities said, one of the suspects threw a firearm out the passenger side window of the vehicle, which was recovered.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle drove in a reckless manner, almost causing several collisions,” sheriff’s officials stated.

The pursuit entered Goldsboro, where Goldsboro Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol aided.

The suspect vehicle collided with another motor vehicle, causing it to crash into a ditch. The suspects fled from the crashed vehicle and ran into the Clayton Homes office located on Millers Chapel Road and Highway 70 East. Law enforcement officers from several agencies saturated the area and the suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Three of the passengers were juveniles from New York, one of which was entered into NCIC as missing.

The driver of the vehicle, Devin Caldwell, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest; carrying a concealed weapon; failure to stop for blue light and siren; driving while license revoked; possession of stolen motor vehicle; speeding; reckless driving; left of center; following too closely; and littering.

Caldwell’s bond was set at $22,000 and he was confined in the Sampson County Detention Center.

“Due to the nature of the charges against the juveniles, the Department of Juvenile Justice declined to take secure custody of two juveniles,” the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office stated in its press release. “Therefore, they were released to family members.”