Sampson County Cooperative Extension hosted their annual Report to the People on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Sampson Extension Center. This was the first in-person report to the people since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. Extension Director Brad Hardison stated that the Report to the People is our chance to demonstrate our programs, their impacts, and how they benefit the citizens and communities of Sampson County. Our programs reflect the needs of the community in their quest to learn new skills, attitudes, and behaviors which can enrich and enhance their lives. We focus on three core program areas that include agriculture and food, health and nutrition, and 4-H youth development – There are programs for everyone.

County administration, county commissioners, advisory members, and stakeholders enjoyed a meal that featured local foods sourced from Sampson County. The menu included wagyu beef burgers from Wilders Farms in Turkey, sweet potato chips that were grown in Sampson County and processed in Raleigh by 1 in 6 Snacks, and fresh strawberries from Cottle Farms in Faison. Everyone raved about the local food and introductions that were made tonight at Report to the People stated Brad Hardison. Several of our county administration and commissioners were grateful for the connection that was made to our producers and the local foods they produce that are available to us here in Sampson County.

The program impact reports included testimonies from clients of Sampson County Extension. Jake Newbold, Director of Agriculture of Wilders discussed the importance of extension to their operation. He discussed how Wilders being a new farm in Sampson County, had faced several challenges that livestock agent Paul Gonzalez was able to guide them through.

Newbold stated that Paul Gonzalez and extension was a great resource to them and had gone the extra-mile to help them overcome their initial challenges. FCS Agent Sydney Knowles spoke on health and nutrition, and how her Med Instead of Meds Program has helped clients struggling with weight issues and learning new healthy eating habits. 4-H youths Matilda Parker, Magdalene Parker, Mabel Parker, Kylie Taylor, Kaylee Lackey, and Madison Lackey all spoke about what 4-H means to them and the impacts that it has had on their lives. Some are now planning agriculture careers due to the influence of 4-H and agents Amanda Knight and Elizabeth Merrill.

“None of this would be possible without the hard-working staff that we have in Sampson County”, noted Hardison. “I would put our team up against any in the state, they do a great job of meeting the needs of our communities and delivering researched-based, relevant programs to our citizens.” Hardison was also thankful for the support from County Administration.

Agriculture in our county is over a $1.2 billion dollar industry. Our county administration, commissioners, stakeholders, and advisory committee recognizes this and supports us in all our programming efforts. We are grateful for the support they provide us and agriculture in Sampson County.

If you would like to learn more about Sampson Extension, visit them on the web at sampson.ces.ncsu.edu. To learn more about the impacts and outcomes from 2022 see their 2022 Year in Review report at https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/report-to-the-people-3/.

