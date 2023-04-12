Veterans want to see memorial space kept, expanded

The Sampson County Veterans Park was adorned with flags and flowers following a 2022 Memorial Day service. It is a site during Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrations each year.

Local veterans laid flowers for each and every soldier who was named during the Calling of Names at last year’s Memorial Day service at Sampson County Veterans Park in Clinton.

A group of veterans have sought not only to preserve Sampson County Veterans Park in Clinton but see it potentially expanded at its footprint off U.S. 701 Business and Underwood Street. The support for a larger space comes in light of the county’s move away from its longtime emergency headquarters adjacent to where the veterans memorial is located.

“We have a nice park there representing the veterans and their families, and we would like for you all to consider taking half of the parking lot as an add-on to the park,” said Clinton resident Shelly Hairr, who also suggested two entrances to the parking area. He was one of several who spoke to commissioners during their recent meeting. “I know the (Emergency Operations Center) is relocating and we just want to make sure that we still have our anchor planted there and that we’re in good standing.”

In December, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners directed staff to gauge interest and informally solicit offers to purchase the Emergency Services Building at 107 Underwood St., Clinton, that for decades housed emergency operations. While some staff moved across town to the massive new headquarters at the beginning of the year, the move was expected to be fully completed this spring.

Amid that transition, it was discussed what should become of the current EMS property, the one now becoming vacant.

“It has been the general discussion that the county … would do well to divest itself of the existing building from a standpoint of maintenance and repairs,” Causey has stated.

The county board unanimously voted to move forward.

Gauging interest in the property was part of a larger endeavor to identify potential new sources of revenue for Sampson County government, but also broached as Causey said concerns were raised that it might be in the best interest of county leaders to be free of the old building once not in use.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin said no sale has been made and no decision finalized as of yet.

“It’s not finalized, but there have been words spoken about what to do so we’re following up on that,” said Godwin. “I want to thank you for coming out tonight, and your participation. It is a concern of ours to, as to what to do with it, just as it is with you. We have to consider how we’re going to do it, and what we’re going to do. Veterans, stand up strong, thank you for serving. We know one thing: we’re all in this together.”

With a brand new headquarters on the other side of Clinton, the county’s Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles also spoke on behalf of the Sampson County veterans she has spent most of her life serving.

“I appreciate the veterans showing up tonight, because we are concerned,” said Knowles. “I appreciate what Commissioner Godwin said and I’ve talked with Mr. Causey. That park is important to us. All those bricks represent a family. Some of them were killed in service, some of them died for their service-connected disabilities and some of them are the children who put a brick out there for their father or their mother.

For many years, that place has served as a haven, a sacred ground that veterans and their families hold dear. Motorists who pass by also are able to see the memorial, the brickwork and the flags rising from it. It means something to a lot of people, said Knowles.

“It’s their place to come and walk around it and look at it and I find little mementos on the bricks. I once found a set of keys with a girl’s picture on it. When I checked into it, those keys were from a 16-year-old because her daddy’s brick was there and she put a set of keys there because she had (gotten) her license. That’s meaningful.

“And I know that our county is always needing funds … but let’s not sell property for money,” Knowles continued. “Let’s look at what we could do for the county, for the veterans, to expand our park. We have to have property to expand it on.”

Knowles said the county ensures the grass is mowed. The Veterans Council maintains the area and fertilizes it. But it is the veterans of Sampson County who have “paid every bit of money for that park,” Knowles attested.

“Everything out there has been paid for out of pocket by the veterans or their families, paying for the bricks,” said Knowles. “Please consider how important that park is to the veterans.”

Darryl Price expressed the same sentiment, while also noting that Knowles’ office has been “shrinking.” He asked if the county would consider allowing Veterans Service Office to use the vacated building.

“You have a parking lot, we have our space to honor the veterans and make that a whole Veterans Center, using the building as an office… could that be considered? I know you would have to renovate a bit or something like that, but I understand that used to be an emergency building, so some of the wiring might still be utilized for computers. Is that a consideration?”

“Certainly everything is on the table at this point,” board chair Jerol Kivett stated.

Back in December, staff was directed to informally solicit offers and negotiate with prospective purchasers regarding the sale of the emergency services property and report back to the Board of Commissioners regarding any informal offers so that the board may consider the matter further. Local governments are authorized to informally solicit offers and negotiate with prospective purchasers prior to initiating the statutorily-authorized negotiated offer and upset bid procedure.

The new Emergency Services facility on Fontana Street is a $18 million project that broke ground back in April 2021 with over half of the funding coming from grants, including a $5.5 million NC 911 Board Grant, $1 million from Golden LEAF and $3.5 million from a N.C. Office of State Budget and Management Disaster Recovery Grant.

That facility is a 36,000 square feet and will ultimately house the county’s 911 telecommunications, emergency medical services, emergency management operations, fire marshal and addressing services, along with the emergency operations center.

Years ago, emergency officials noted the old armory building was “in dire need” of replacement, citing the aging facility, limited space and flooding issues at the facility on Underwood Street, which was constructed in 1956.

While the idea for a new facility was tossed around for years, emergency officials said the building had become too small and was susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. The facility served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995. There was a general lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.