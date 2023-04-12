Sunset Avenue School Teacher of the Year goes to Luz Ortega, middle, she pictured with Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson and SAS Principal Vanessa Brown.

At Sampson Middle the Teacher of the Year nod went to Jennifer Oliver. She’s pictured here with Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson.

At L.C. Kerr, the Teacher of the Year honor went to Ellen Wiley. Pictured, from left, are LCK Principal Greg Dirks, Wiley and CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson.

Clinton High School Teacher the of the Year went to Jennifer Dirks. Pictured, from left, are Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, Dirks and CHS Principal Susan Westerbeek.

Butler Avenue named Meghan Barefoot, center, as their Teacher of the Year. Pictured with Barefoot is her Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, left, and her Principal Julie Malcolm.

