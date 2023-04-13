Mother charged with giving liquor to persons under 21, other offenses

A Sampson County woman has been charged following an North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division investigation into a vehicle wreck involving a teen driver and teen passenger, according to information released by the agency Wednesday.

On March 24, North Carolina State Highway Patrol authorities responded to a single-vehicle wreck involving a juvenile driver and passenger in Sampson County.

“At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a factor,” a N.C. ALE press release stated. Highway Patrol officials contacted state ALE authorities, who began an investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, N.C. ALE special agents charged the teen driver’s mother, Christy Walsh, 40, of Dunn, with two counts of aid and abet persons less than 21 years of age in possessing an alcoholic beverage, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of giving spirituous liquor to persons under the age 21.

According to the N.C. ALE, the agency’s special agents often work closely with N.C. State Highway Patrol members investigating vehicle collisions resulting in personal injury or death of persons less than 21 years of age when alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision. ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina, their primary responsibility being the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.