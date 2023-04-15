Jesus told His apostles that He would give them the keys to the kingdom of heaven (Matt. 16:19). The “keys” here spoken of are figurative, not literal. Key is used in reference to revealing the means by which one can reach a specific place or state. We have on occasion written of the keys to salvation, but in this offering, we wish to note keys found in the context of the Lord’s promise of the keys being given.

It starts with an understanding of just who Jesus is. Jesus asked His disciples, saying, “Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?” (Matt. 16:13). The answers given, though not meant to belittle the Lord, were still short of who He was. He then asked those same disciples, “But whom say ye that I am?” (Matt. 16:15). “And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matt. 16:16). Peter’s answer is seen to be correct when the Lord tells him that said answer had been given to him from heaven (Matt. 16:17). The beginning point in reaching the kingdom is the understanding that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. Without that understanding, one cannot be saved. Jesus said, “I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins” (John 8:24). In the great commission, Jesus said, “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:16). Jesus died shedding His blood for our sins. Paul said, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8). Peter reminded brethren that they were redeemed “…with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (I Pet. 1:18-19). Paul said that Jesus was, “declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead” (Rom. 1:4).

The next key needed is recognition of where salvation can be found. On another occasion, it was again Peter that opened his mouth and revealed this key. When many had turned away for the Lord, He asked his apostles if they would also go away (John 6:66-67). “Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life” (John 6:68). The gospel of Christ are the words of life that Jesus promised to give to Peter and the other apostles. Paul said, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). All of God’s word is truth (John 17:17), but the portion of God’s word that we must hear and adhere to is the gospel of Jesus Christ. Peter said, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). The writer of Hebrews said of the Lord, “And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:9). In this text, Peter had recognized Jesus as “The Christ”, the Messiah, meaning the anointed of God as the Redeemer of the world.

Another key revealed in this passage of scripture is that the kingdom of which the keys will open is none other than the church that Jesus would build. Jesus said in verse eighteen that He would build His church and then in verse nineteen, He referred to it as the church. The prophesied kingdom would be the house of God, according to the prophet Isaiah (Isa. 2:2-3). Paul told Timothy, “But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth” (I Tim. 3:15). Multitudes seek the return of the Lord when He will set up His kingdom and reign on earth on the throne of David. However, Jesus reigns now (John 18:37) and will reign until the end when he shall put down all rule and all authority, “…for he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet. The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death. For he hath put all things under his feet…” (I Cor. 15:24-27). Becoming a member of the Lord’s church, thus a citizen in His kingdom is a key to eternal life in heaven. The kingdom that was prophesied, promised and established was not a physical kingdom, but a spiritual one. Jesus told Pilate, “My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence” (John 18:36). The kingdom of God is within us (Luke 17:21).

It is paramount that we recognize that Jesus is the Christ the Son of God; that being in Him is the only hope that we have and that obedience to the gospel of Jesus Christ is the only means of being there. That is the key to eternal life in heaven.

