Have you ever thought about the strength of unity, and how relationships are so important? God has placed this message heavily on my heart this Easter season.

Many of us have traditions we associate with Easter. What fun to see the bunnies and baskets brimming with goodies bring laughter to our children. Families unite for good food and fellowship as church services proclaim…He is Risen!

God nudges my heart with such conviction to share His call for unity and personal relationships with Him.

First, as individuals, we must rid our hearts of pride and prejudices. God wants us to see that we are all His children and working together, without barriers, brings unity among us. We must accept and love one another by the example He has given.

Unity brings strength and births blessings that we can only imagine. Each night for the past week, I have wrestled with this topic. God placed a picture before me of a leader in our own community who strives for unity and practices nurturing personal relationships with all people, not a select few. He is grounded in faith and follows the principle of building honest, trustworthy relations with all who cross his path.

He gives his word…he keeps it! He works diligently . He is a man of honor and stands strong for unity among all people in our town and communities. A humble, honorable man who stands solid as a rock for doing what you say you’re gonna’ do, for treating people the way he would want to be treated, and for upholding dignity and discipline in his personal and public life is our mayor…Lew Starling. He sets an example for others in the way he lives and leads.

There are many fine folks living among us who are committed to the same principles we see in Lew. You are probably thinking of people you know who inspire you and instill the desire to shed mindsets that shriek division among us …instead of unity.

Then we ask ourselves the question…am I one of those people? Do I really believe that “red or yellow, black or white, we are precious in God’s sight”? We as a people are much stronger when we practice unity in our daily lives. We are like unto a twig that can be broken so easily; many twigs joined together stand strong. And when our backs are against the wall…we realize the truth in “united we stand , divided we fall”!

This Easter season let us also consider breaking down barriers between our religious denominations and within our own churches. Allowing ourselves to experience joy in different types of praise and worship brings growth and unity among us as a family of believers. Not allowing ourselves to get caught up in confusion or dissent over religious structures makes us a shining beacon for unity. Realizing that our own way of worshiping may suit us to a tee, is not to say that our way is the only way.

When I was 16 years old, I dated a young man who suggested we go to revival at his church, a different denomination from my deep rooted southern Baptist upbringing. Needless to say, I stood in that pew shaking in my shoes, as the whole congregation exploded into worship in a way foreign to me. I was jittery because I did not understand what was happening. But isn’t that the way we all are about things we don’t understand. Only when we are willing to leave our comfort zone and seek a keener understanding of others, an appreciation for other denominations, and a willingness to break barriers that bind us…only then can we truly appreciate and understand unity as a people.

Today I love visiting different churches. My home church, Union Grove Baptist, where I grew up loving Jesus and the people in my church, will always hold a special place in my heart. That is where I accepted Jesus as my personal Savior.

Our home church now is First Baptist, where we feel so loved by our church family and so close to God as we worship. But I realize that worship is wonderful no matter where I go to church. When Jesus lives in your heart, you can worship with joy wherever you are and feel the spirit of unity in a whole new way.

Let us think about the unity of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. There is no division or conflict to be found .

This Easter season, may we all shed any strongholds that keep us from experiencing the joy of a personal relationship with God. Let us follow Jesus’ example of accepting one another in unity.

“With man this is impossible, but not with God. All things are possible with God” — Mark 10:27

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.