That day is burned indelibly in my memory. It was March 20, 2001, late afternoon, when my phone rang. “Mama, my birthday will be here in two days; I want to share it with you. “Will you come to stay with me until I die?” my firstborn asked. She was under Hospice care and had only a few days to live. I did go stay with her, and on March 22, we celebrated Michele’s last birthday. She was thirty-eight years old. She went to join our Lord seventeen days later.

My mind wanders to the Book of Job. “There was a man in the land of Uz whose name was Job: and that man was blameless and upright, and one who [reverently] feared God and abstained from and shunned evil [because it was wrong].” Job 1:1 AMP. That is a familiar story to many Christians.

One day the good angels and the fallen angel, Satan, came together with the Lord for a council meeting. “The Lord said to Satan, ‘Where have you come from?’ Satan answered the Lord, ‘From roaming through the earth and going back and forth in it.’” Job 1:6-7 NIV. After some conversation, the Lord gave Job over to the devil. “The Lord said to Satan, ‘Very well, then everything he has is in your hands, but on the man, himself do not lay a finger.’” Job 1:12 NIV.

Well, Satan wreaked havoc on all that was Job’s – his sons and daughters, the oxen and donkeys, the sheep and servants, and the camels. Job was overwhelmed with grief, yet his faith in God did not falter. Job said, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I will depart. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.” Job 1:21 NIV.

Satan cracked wise to the Lord. “Skin for skin! Satan replied. A man will give all he has for his own life. But stretch out your hand and strike his flesh and bones, and he will surely curse you to your face.” Job 2:4-5 NIV. But it didn’t happen that way at all. The Lord allowed Satan to inflict Job with painful sores from the top of his head to the soles of his feet. However, Job’s faith did not waiver one millisecond.

By this same practice, Satan is continually yapping at our heels, especially at our weakest and most vulnerable moments. Grief and despair can mess with our psyche, and that is when we must be firmly grounded in God’s Word. Rather than ask God, “Why me?” Or “Why this or that” we should beg Him to “Use me!” in all situations. An even better response is, “what is this trying to teach me?”

My family and I were devastated at the prolonged illness and loss of our Michele. We were never bitter or angry with God. We accepted that He held the big picture, but that didn’t take away our grieving. Today, I still am grief-stricken by the loss of my daughter and cannot speak about her without a tremble in my voice and an emptiness in my heart.

The Apostle Peter warns us, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary, the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” 1 Peter 5:8 KJV. The Amplified Bible tells us to be balanced – temperate, and sober of mind. “Withstand him; be firm in faith [against his onset – rooted, established, strong, immovable, and determined].” 1 Peter 5:9.

It’s a challenging hunt for lions. Africaneographic.com says, “When a new coalition of males takes over a pride, they almost always kill the prides’ cubs since they are not biologically related and do not want to spend energy ensuring that other lions’ genes will be passed on. Comparatively, that is precisely how Satan prowls around, searching for us in our times of weakness – he chooses victims who are alone, not alert, or unwell.

Eventually, Job’s perspective turned into despair. “I cry out to you, O God, but you do not answer; I stand up, but you merely look at me. You turn on me ruthlessly; with the might of your hand, you attack me.” Job 30:2021 NIV. Ultimately, Job repents this perspective and understands he cannot define God as cruel and random.

It is not meant for us to understand the ways of God. Reflect on Romans 8:28 KJV, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” He gave us temporary bodies, knowing we would be blessed with eternal life. Take heart – this world is not the end, as Heaven is our ultimate destination.

Trust in God, knowing His plans are being fulfilled regardless of the trials and sufferings we may endure.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author for two books.