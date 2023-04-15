When I was a school child, we often repeated the Pledge to Allegiance. In case you have forgotten what it says, we said these words: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” My goodness, we have come a long way from that pledge. Our flag has been burned, defamed and disrespected. The nation that it stands for is no longer “one Nation under God.” And the word “indivisible” no longer applies!!!

Since God and the Bible has been taken out of our schools, many may still say this pledge without ever knowing what Jesus Christ said in Matthew 12:25. HE said, “Every Kingdom [Nation} divided against itself is brought to desolation: and every city or household divided against itself shall not stand.”

Our country is more divided now than it was prior to the Civil War when you consider how we are divided. We are divided at the federal, state and local levels. Democrats and Republicans are not just divided, they really hate each other and this hate will eventually lead to violence. As a whole, Blacks and Whites are divided. Blacks are even divided against Blacks and Whites are divided against Whites. There are also hate crimes against Asians, Jews, Mexicans, Latinos and etc. Church denominations are divided against each other, and there are divisions in individual churches. Cities and towns are immersed in divisions, while households are divided over many issues.

This country, our cities and towns and individual households are divided over abortion, gun laws, homosexuality, education, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and so much more. The reason for so much division is clear. Instead of being One Nation Under God, we have become a Nation of Varying Opinions. There is only one opinion that counts. There is only one authority that matters. There is only one mandate to follow. There is only one manifesto that should be read and studied. It is called the Word of God. I have done much writing on this issue because if we do not come back to God this nation will be desolated!

The word desolation comes from the word desolate which means “devoid of inhabitants, barren, or lifeless.” There is no scriptural or spiritual indication of a United States of America in the words of the Prophets nor in the Book of Revelation. That should tell you something. We are at a crossword as a nation and as individuals. We are either with God or against God. Choose you this day, who you will serve. Amen.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.