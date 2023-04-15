Couple’s request approved by Roseboro board

Pictured are James and Marilyn Hargrove, who will be running their new ministry at 101 E. Roseboro St. following the town board’s approval of their conditional use zoning request.

A new ministry will soon begin in Roseboro following the board’s decision to approve a conditional use zoning application for religious use within the town.

The application request came from Marilyn and James Hargrove, who were requesting to use the building in the Central Business District at 101 E. Roseboro St. across from the depot. It is the location that use to house James Trading Gift Shop, which has since moved to its new spot downtown.

Seeing the open space and the desire to began a ministry in Roseboro, the Hargroves put in their request. Their hope is to use that building not only for ministry, but for outreach, meetings, mission work, a food pantry and a clothes closet.

Prior to the Roseboro town meeting, the Planning and Zoning board met to discuss the approval of the application. They OK‘d its usage and unanimously voted to allow the Hargroves to use the building.

“The Planning Board met and they approved the use of the building,” Zoning Officer Tammy Faircloth said. “We did run it in the paper, we sent out letters to adjoining business owners and property owners, but have not heard anything from any of those. To my knowledge, none of the adjoining property owners are here, so at this time, we’re ready to go.”

Before the town board voted to approve the application, board members held a public hearing to address any concerns regarding the request. There were no disputes, but the Hargroves did come before them to speak.

“I’d just like to say, I believe this is God’s plan,” Marilyn Hargrove said. “And, as a building that has been used for different things, we just see that this is a perfect time and place to come and do work for the Lord. We did not come here to do any down-tearing, we just want to help make Roseboro better.”

“I see so many good things happening as I look around Roseboro, and you all are continuing to make the area beautiful,” she continued. “Everything’s beautiful, but we know that to truly keep things beautiful, you have to have people with a mind to keep things that way. That’s why we are moved and touched by God to help do inside work, because if people have an inside cleaning, then outside will follow suit.”

Her husband James shared a similar thought and touched on the reason why they chose Roseboro to start their ministry. They both said it was a message from God.

“We were part of that great giveaway on the first Tuesday of the month,” he said. “We had at that time, I believe over 300 people that came through, and we gave out food — that’s what we’re going to be about. We are not here to take anything away, anything for ourselves. The church is not here to take, but we’re here to give out. We’re here to make the community better and I know if the community is better. This room here and everything’s done in this room will be better too.”

“Exactly, we thank God that the Lord has given us this when the Lord told me to come out, he specifically gave me Roseboro,” Marilyn said. “That why were here desiring your ‘yes’ because I believe when you say ‘yes’, it’s going to be a part of what God is going to do to make this area better.”

“That’s why we want to establish a church and that’s what we’re gonna be here for,” James said. “We’ll have certainly people that are apart of the church that will be patronizing us and we are already patronized. So, again, we’re not coming here to tear anything down, we are all about making things better.”

With those remarks the public hearing came to a close and the board unanimously voted to approve the Hargroves’ request.

