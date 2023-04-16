The City of Clinton’s Spring Clean Up Week starts on Monday, extending through the week, from April 17-21. Through the biannual clean up weeks, regular collection rules are suspended and items not normally picked up are taken off curbs citywide. That includes furniture, various appliances, four tires per household and tree limbs cut to a certain length. Items should be left at curbs on the day of regular trash pick-up to be taken by crews with the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department. Over the years, residents have taken advantage of the week-long campaigns and hundreds of tons of trash has been removed from homes, yards and streets. Oil-based paints, batteries, insecticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances still cannot be collected. For more information, contact the City of Clinton Public Works at 910-299-4905.