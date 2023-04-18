500-year-old artifact preserved, exhibited in Sampson

After being discovered in a waterway in western Sampson County nearly five years ago, workers remove a discovered canoe.

This canoe, a rare find, was discovered in the South River in Sampson County in 2018. Local officials threw support behind returning the canoe to Sampson at some point, and now it is back and on display at Coharie Tribal Center.

A canoe believed to be more than 500 years old has made its way back home to Sampson County, where it was discovered nearly five years ago. It underwent a significant preservation process before returning to the county where it was found.

Philip Bell offered his thanks to Sampson County leaders for their assistance in bringing the canoe back home, saying that a letter of support from commissioners went “a long way in getting it housed in Sampson County.”

“It’s at the Coharie Tribal Center now and it’s up for public display now, so you’re welcome to come look at it at any time,” said Bell.

In May 2018, Autryville resident Jonathan Autry discovered a burned-out canoe in South River, near the old train trestle crossing west of old Highway 24 in Autryville. Representatives with Friends of Sampson County Waterways (FSCW), including one of its leaders Bell, were notified days later and asked about the find, a relic from times past.

Bell, a member of the Coharie Tribe, said an artifact found in rivers belongs to the state. The canoe, measuring 12 feet long, 20 inches wide, and close to a foot deep, ultimately found its way to the Underwater Archaeology Lab in Fort Fisher, where it underwent preservation treatment.

At the time, Bell said the canoe was about 18 months away from being curated, and said it was his hope Sampson County officials would support the canoe’s return to this county, whether that is at the tribal center or the Sampson County History Museum. It is now displayed proudly at the former.

Preliminary observations suggested it was a Native American artifact, possible predating European colonization of the area. Using carbon-dating, state archaeologists believe the canoe was built somewhere around 1470, before documented history in the area where it was discovered began.

“Custody and display of the canoe is paramount in the eyes and hearts of the Coharie people,” Bell has stated. “This canoe represents another relic of the past validating existence of Native American residents who, following colonization, immigration and encumbered trials, have weathered the test of time. This canoe is important to sharing the story of the Coharie people’s past, culture and resilience. Possession of a prestigious historical object like this canoe that points back to one’s heritage is a significant find for elders of the tribe and a great teaching tool for generations to come.”

Growing up along U.S. 421, Bell said digging up little bits of history here and there was nothing out of the norm, but the canoe was a massive find.

“We’ve found artifacts for years, but never anything like this,” Bell said. “This is a fine tourist attraction that people will really want to look at. This is something that (we) could really showcase.”

After the canoe was discovered, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners threw their formal support behind the Friends of Waterways’ efforts and their desire to return a treasured artifact to its home county.

“We support these efforts as the canoe represents an important part of Sampson County’s history and can serve as an integral part of our efforts to promote our heritage and educate our citizens and visitors alike,” a letter from the board stated.

FSCW members said the rivers themselves serve as a tourist attraction every year. Taking care of that precious natural resource is vital — and adding a historical element could only help bring people to Sampson.

A nonprofit group, FSCW attempts to protect and keep the county’s 300 miles of waterways clean of trash and clear of trees blocking the natural path. Additionally, the group regularly hosts paddle trips to provide education and pass on appreciation of the county’s river systems.

And the effort to take care of them is ongoing.

In 2015, a volunteer assembly of Coharie Indians along the Upper Great Coharie River started the Great Coharie River Initiative, with the goal of creating a navigable corridor along what Bell deemed “an almost forgotten waterway that flows through 4,800 acres of prime educational opportunity, potential tourism attraction and economic stimulus that is being underutilized.”

The Coharie Tribe, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the FSCW, has worked together to implement debris removal operations that will open more than 20 miles the Great Coharie River.

In 2019, The Coharie Tribe received the Water Conservationist of the Year Award for the four-year, volunteer effort to clear 20 miles of public access to the Coharie River, the first time the prestigious conservation award has gone to a Native American tribe. The North Carolina Wildlife Federation presented the award for the years-long Great Coharie River Initiative.

After hurricanes and decades of neglect closed off access to the Coharie River, a cultural and community touchstone for the Sampson-based tribe, leaders marshalled grant funding, community involvement, academics and scientists to help clear the river for small-scale boat navigation, and reconnect the tribe to its ancestral waters.

Bringing together cultural, historical, and natural assets, the tribe dedicated three years and 5,000 volunteer hours to restore access to the river. Among the many who took notice were those behind the Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards, the highest natural resource honors given in the state.

Uncovering a piece of history and preserving it goes hand in hand with the Coharie Tribe and the waterways group’s mission.

“Displaying a pristine conditioned canoe found and retrieved from county waters will attract history buffs from all across the country,” Bell stated back in 2018. “Educational institutions will be afforded opportunities to observe an interesting part of history and the canoe will add another critical chapter to the Sampson’s rich history. Housing the canoe in the Sampson County History Museum will offer a prize attractant for a broad spectrum of potential visitors.”

Those visitors will be good for the local economy, he stated. Along with supporting the canoe’s preservation and its return to Sampson, county officials lauded Bell and others for their continuing work to preserve and protect the waterways.

“Given the county’s limited resources,” the board stated in its letter, “your organization’s efforts to increase awareness of our waterways and your fiscal prudence in obtaining grant funding for these efforts is particularly commendable.“

