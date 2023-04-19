All-high school show starts next week

This part of the stage was finished during Monday night’s practice and is set for the students of Rydell High to perform.

Mabel Rose Parker, left, and Simon Ussery do a two-step during their rendition of ‘You’re The One That I Want’.

This was during the infamous Sandy Olsson slap scene. No worries, though, all cheeks are safe as the slap is fake.

Students from across Sampson County are gearing up to rock their leather jackets, lace their dancing shoes and coast on stage in “Greased Lightnin’” for their upcoming production of Grease.

The unique all-high school cast met up at the Sampson Community Theatre on Monday night for a run-through of the show rehearsal. They’d come a long way since their practice began a month ago. Dance moves were crisp, there were few scripts in hand and the stage props were being completed. The singing alone was proof enough of that, but most importantly was just the pure joy and passion they showed for the show.

“It’s been a joy to work with the young people,” Angela Martin said. “They’ve all come together on all parts of this from all across the county, and for a lot of them, this is their first production. We’ve got a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of talent. It’s gonna be very fun, it’s gonna be upbeat, lively and just fun for the whole family.”

Martin is a longtime member of the SCT and drama teacher at Hobbton High School. She’s directing this production and was the one that scoured across Sampson to gather this cast which features students from every high school, even home schooled ones. A cast that features 40 students.

After Monday’s practice the cast only gets two more days off then it’s nonstop rehearsals starting Thursday night up until showtime begins, which is only a week away. As for how the cast is feeling with the first curtain call fast approaching. Simon Ussery, who’s playing the role of Grease’s lead pretty boy Danny Zuko, shared some insight with the Independent.

“What can I say, with every practice we’ve just growing closer to each other,” Ussery said. “First and foremost, I think it’s important, to really build relationships with everybody. Mrs. Angela is always pushing us to be better, every practice, she’s encouraging us and giving us ways that we can improve on everything that we do. That’s not just while we’re here, she’s showing us ways to improve and better ourselves both outside of the theater and inside of the theater.”

“For now we’re just continuing to work on learning our lines and stuff is coming along,” he added. “It’s a slow process but we’re getting there, we really are getting there.”

The production is being sponsored by the Simple Gifts Fund and the show dates are set for April 28-30 and May 5-7. Show times will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.

While tickets are not sold out yet, those planning to attended are reminder that seating for “Grease” will be limited so there’ll be individual seat tickets purchasable before-hand on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sampson Community Theatre.

“We’re very excited so we hope people will just come on out and see and support the young people of Sampson County,” Martin said. “So everybody that can or will come out we can’t wait to see you.”

