On Monday evening, the Clinton Lions Club had as their guest speaker, Rick Sauer, Sampson County director of Emergency Services. Sauer gave an informational update about all facets of emergency services in Sampson County, particularly the new state-of-the-art emergency services building that emergency services recently moved to on Fontana Street. Pictured, from left, are: Pam McGuirt, president of the Lions Club and Rick Sauer, director of Sampson County Emergency Services.