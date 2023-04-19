Healthy Kids Day slated for April 29 at YMCA

A long-running event held at the Wilmington YMCA is making its first appearance in Sampson County. Healthy Kids Day is slated for Saturday, April 29, at the Sampson County YMCA.

A free and open to the public annual event hosted by the YMCA is making its way to Sampson County for the first time and it’s coming soon.

The Sampson County YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sampson County YMCA located on 417 E. Johnson St. in Clinton.

This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families, and a healthy start to the summer season.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” Corey Maarschalk, Executive Director for the YMCA of SENC’s Youth Services said. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of the year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”

As this event is sponsored by the YMCA, the mission of Healthy Kids Day is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories and healthy habits. Some featured activities for the event include sports stations, face painting, bounce houses, community booths and of course free giveaways and prizes.

“We are looking forward to hosting our first ever Healthy Kids Day here in Sampson County,” Jared Barrier, Executive Director of the Sampson County YMCA said. “This national event has proven to be a great resource for families in other communities, and we’re excited to now bring it to our own.”

Businesses can also get involved in the event and are invited to hold booths or sponsorship at the event as well.

“This event is open to the community and we invite you to join us for free fun activities,” a statement from, www.ymcasenc.org, said. “If you have a business and would like to participate as a booth or sponsor, contact Sadie Birchard.”

Birchard can be reached by at [email protected]

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, comprised of three membership facilities, one residential camp and an activity center, serves more than 20,000 men, women, and children to help nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.

For more information on Healthy Kids Day visit www.ymcasenc.org/healthykids