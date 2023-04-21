Sheriff to dealers: ‘Seek a different profession’

A traffic stop on U.S. 421 resulted in the seizure of 20 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Clinton-area man, the second large drug seizure by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities this week. The sheriff said he is determined to send a message to drug dealers who come in the county: “seek a different profession.”

On Wednesday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 421 near Browns Church Road for an alleged motor vehicle violation.

“During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to the presence of marijuana inside the vehicle,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Deputies also conducted a canine sniff of the vehicle, which confirmed the presence of narcotics. Based on the probable cause established, officers searched the vehicle and located 20 pounds of marijuana.”

The seized marijuana has an estimated value of $20,000, according to authorities.

As a result of the traffic stop, Tony Lorenzo Neddham, 44, of 4871 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana by transport, trafficking marijuana by possession, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Bond was set in the amount of $50,000.

“My office is determined to convey a strong message to those engaged in drug peddling: Seek a different profession or eventually your bad business practices will land you in jail,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated. “Our unwavering stance against criminal activities in Sampson County reflects the diligent and continuous efforts of my staff, which makes me exceedingly proud.”

“As law enforcement officers, our duty is to protect our communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith added. “The recent drug seizure by the sheriff’s criminal interdiction team is a testament to their dedication and hard work in ensuring that these dangerous substances do not make their way onto our streets. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe from the harm caused by drug trafficking.”