“For God so loved the world, that HE gave HIS only begotten Son that whosoever believe HIM, shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16, above, is probably the most quoted and well known verse in the Bible. But do we really know what it means?

It begins with these six important words, “For God so loved the world” that should be clarified. God is love! The essence of God is love! The character of God is love! God loves unconditionally! God loves while expecting nothing in return for His love!

We have forgotten that it is God who created the world and He did so for His glory. He then placed man and woman in His world to reveal more of His glory. The world still belongs to God and God still loves the world.

The world was initially made perfect for mankind. The temperature was always perfect. There was no rain, sleet or snow. There were no thunderstorms, heat waves, tornadoes, hurricanes or blizzards. But mankind disobeyed God and brought sin into God’s perfect world. As a result, God cursed the earth because of sin and everything changed. In fact, it was then when God’s curse initiated what we now call global warming.

God loved the world so deeply that HE gave the world HIS only begotten Son to eventually save the world and the inhabitants thereof. Only His Son would be able to take away the sins of the world to save the world and the people in it. In fact, the Bible clearly lets us know when Jesus returns there will be a new earth and a new heaven.. All of man’s current efforts with electric cars, windmills, solar panels, etc. is a waste of time and money.

God in His holy providence, decided that whosoever believes in His Son, would not perish from the curse of sin and death but will have everlasting life! God is saying then and now, if you believe in my Son, you will never die but will live forever. But the key question is, What does it mean to believe in Christ?

To believe in Christ means you follow, obey and agree with everything He says and you surrender to Christ as your Lord and Master. You come to the conclusion that He is the final authority on everything. Your Pastor is your Pastor but he is not your Master. Your political party affiliation is not your Master, Your wife or husband is not your Master, Your boss on your job is not your Master You surrender only to CHRIST because HE is the only one you are accountable to. That is what He meant in Matthew 23:8-10 when he said call no one your Master.

A perfect example or way to see if you truly believe in Jesus is in I Corinthians 6:9-14. In this passage, we are admonished not to deceive ourselves. You may have confessed Jesus as your Lord and assumed you were “born again” and on your way to heaven. Do not fool yourself because if your lifestyle includes certain things you are not going to heaven. The Apostle Paul through Jesus Christ, lets us know if you are a fornicator, adultery, drunkard, homosexual, sodomite, idolator, reveler, thief, extortioner or covetous, you will not enter heaven. Plain and simple!

I confess. There are some things on this list that were once part of my lifestyle. I praise and thank God for giving me the time, mercy, grace and compassion and to come to understand John 3:16. How about you?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.