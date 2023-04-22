Don’t wait … EXPEDITE!

How do you handle ‘waiting’? Waiting is something we all deal with every day of our lives … stop lights, grocery stores, traffic, telephones … hold please, or press 1 for English , or go through a series of trivia questions only to be disconnected when transferred, appointments, and the list goes on and on.

WAIT is a verb, meaning we show action when we wait. Watching people wait can be wretched. Some bite their nails, others bang their fists on the steering wheel, some sing and talk to themselves, many move from one line to another in the grocery store (usually choosing the line where the little light starts blinking and the cashier yells, “price check”), some get angry and lose their grip, others nervously fidget, some scream and throw phones, many attack receptionists verbally, others grin and bear it, while most just take it in stride and wait their turn.

Synonyms for ‘wait’ include, abide, ambush, anticipate, delay, expect, foresee, hang, linger, rest, remain, stall, stay, tarry, and pray for. Now, that last one ‘pray for’ is one I needed a good dose of at a recent doctor’s appointment..

I truly understand the significance of ‘waiting’ in our society. It is understandable that we have to wait when one looks at the trends of today’s world. And I don’t mind waiting my turn. But don’t you just hate it when you feel you have waited long enough and nobody seems to really care?

Waiting in a doctor’s office can bring out the best and the worst of those destined to wait, linger, tarry, delay. You feel ambushed as you think … it can’t be much longer!

I abided… I expected … I remained … finally I retaliated! Tim, Clint, and I waited in a small, patient packed, room for three hours. The receptionist grew tired of my appearance at her window. I begged and pleaded for them to see my husband soon. She urged us to go get a bite to eat for it would be another 45 minutes before he would be seen.

I marched back to the waiting room with my own plan of action. Assuring Tim and Clint that I would return with food and facts, I headed down the long hall toward the elevators. Wouldn’t you know I had to wait! Finally a door opened and I hit the L button. Waiting for the door to close irritated me more. I felt the power of Rocky Balboa as I punched the button over and over and over. Finally, the door slowly closed and I was headed somewhere, to find someone, who would do something to help .

I found myself facing a little old lady ,who looked like she could have been my own mother, at the admissions desk. Unloading my frustrations on this dear soul wasn’t fair to her. She began looking for a number. I looked to the left of her desk. On the wall hung a 5×7 picture of Jesus, one of those beautiful , colorful pictures where it seems he is looking deep within your heart. His eyes met mine.

Tearfully, I blurted out that I knew Jesus and loved him, and he knew how angry I was right now. She chuckled and took my hand in hers. I felt a sense of peace as she handed me a number to call.

I headed across the hall to a phone. I waited! Seeing the picture of Jesus is exactly what I needed to ease my frustrations and give me time to think. I knew I would make the call and state my complaint, after all we should let our voices be heard more often in such situations. But my voice would be kinder and gentler.

I braced myself for my mission. All I wanted was for someone to listen and understand.

With the hospital phone in hand, I waited. Finally, a kind voice listened to the frustrations my family had endured this March morning. Merely venting seemed good medicine, until the lady asked me just what I wanted her to do? It could have been the tone of her voice or my preconception that nothing would be done anyway; but it cut deep into my aching heart . As many of us do in times like this, I responded with one of those deep… cutting… unnecessary… remarks that should never have left my lips…but it did!

“I want you to understand how hard it is to wait for hours for an appointment. I’m sure John and Elizabeth Edwards didn’t have to wait three hours last week ” I said.

Immediately I was sorry , for The Edwards are walking the same path of faith and had nothing to do with my own frustration. Often, we hurl remarks or insults at innocent people in our quest to be heard.

The lady assured me that all patients are important and that my concerns were welcomed and appreciated.

Hanging up the phone, I waited to regain my composure before grabbing some food and heading back to the waiting room. Tim and Clint ate as I reflected on my actions and silently prayed that something good would come of my emotional quest for respect for waiting patients.

Our last appointment of the day I noticed a canary yellow card attached to the top of Tim’s folder. EXPEDITE was written in capital letters across the sheet. Instructions were specific…call this number when this patient is seen and document the time.

We waited for 20 minutes, which is reasonable, before heading into his doctor’s office. Evidently the phone call had made a difference. She apologized for the agonizing day we had experienced.

On our drive home, I replayed the day’s events in my mind. Confrontation is not something I enjoy, but sometimes it is necessary. It is very important to wait…to think…then speak our minds in a manner that we will not regret.

EXPEDITE became focused in my thoughts. It is also a verb meaning to speed up, to perform promptly, to dispatch, to solve, be useful. None of us enjoy waiting; we want things to move along quickly and promptly in our lives.

Surely God feels frustration as He waits for us, much longer than three hours too! Ironically, the day’s events spoke powerfully to my own heart. Maybe we all need a bright canary yellow card, with EXPEDITE stamped across it , to remind us to speed up, to perform promptly, and to be useful, but most of all to realize that life is short and time waits for no one.

The song lyrics “the savior is waiting to enter your heart, why don’t you let him come in?” played heavily on my heart.

Don’t wait … EXPEDITE!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.