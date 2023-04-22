John, the youngest of the 12 Apostles, was the only one not martyred. He stood at the foot of the cross with Mary, Jesus’ mother, during the crucifixion. He tells us, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father.) full of grace and truth.” John 1:14 KJV.

Jesus, the Son of God, became human and lived among us. He became the perfect teacher and example for us to live by. He became the sacrifice for all sins, and his death satisfied God’s requirements for the removal of our sins.

When someone asks, “Tell me about Jesus,” the words of the gifted and talented Frances J. Crosby are aroused in my memory. More commonly known as Fanny Crosby, she was a lifelong Methodist (1820-1915) and one of the most prolific hymnists in history. The following encapsulate His life in the most descriptive words.

1. Tell me the story of Jesus. Write on my heart every word; Tell me the story most precious, Sweetest that ever was heard. Tell how the angels, in chorus, Sang as they welcomed His birth, “Glory to God in the highest! Peace and good tidings to earth.

2. ”Fasting alone in the desert, Tell of the days that are past, How for our sins He was tempted, Yet was triumphant at last. Tell of the years of His labor, Tell of the sorrow He bore; He was despised and afflicted, Homeless, rejected and poor.

3. Tell of the cross where they nailed Him, Writhing in anguish and pain; Tell of the grave where they laid Him, Tell how He liveth again. Love in that story so tender, Clearer than ever I see; Stay, let me weep while you whisper, “Love paid the ransom for me.”

4. Tell how He’s gone back to heaven, Up to the right hand of God: How He is there interceding While on this earth, we must trod. Tell of the sweet Holy Spirit He has poured out from above; Tell how He’s coming in glory For all the saints of His love.

Refrain: Tell me the story of Jesus. Write on my heart every word; Tell me the story most precious, Sweetest that ever was heard.

As is depicted in verse one, the music of the Angels singing and praising God for the birth of His Son has inspired composers for 2,000 years. It is the basis of modern choral works, traditional Christmas carols, and ancient liturgical chants. Read about the Angels and the shepherds in Luke 2:8-20.

Verse two accounts for Jesus being tested in the wilderness. “Then Jesus was led (guided) by the [Holy] Spirit into the wilderness (desert) to be tempted (tested and tried) by the devil.” Matthew 4:1 AMP. Jesus was triumphant over the devil. (Read Matthew 4:1-11). It speaks to the trials and tribulations that followed Him His entire adult life.

In verse three, we face Jesus’ horrific crucifixion and death on the cross. “And when they were come to the place which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left.” Luke 23:33 KJV. The whole story may be found in Luke23:26-43.

“Tell how He’s gone back to heaven…” This story is recorded in all four gospels, but my excerpt is from Luke 24:1-7 NIV. “On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were wondering about this, suddenly, two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them. In their fright, the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, ‘Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you while he was still with you in Galilee: “The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, be crucified, and on the third day be raised again.” Then they remembered his words.”

Fanny Crosby (blind by six weeks old or maybe even from birth) was a prolific hymn writer producing over 8000 songs. Gifted and talented, her skills were polished throughout her 94 years.

We, too, are gifted with talents that we must put to use. Our abilities do matter, but they are not for personal use. God gave them to us to benefit others, not ourselves. “Now to each one, the manifestation of the Spirit is given for the common good.” 1 Corinthians 12:7 NIV. Develop your unique talent and use it wisely — it is God-given.

