God created man in His own image (Gen. 1:27). We are in the image of God, not in our physical appearance, for God is a Spirit (John 4:24), but in the fact that we do have an eternal spirit as well as these physical bodies we abide in here on earth. While abiding in these physical tabernacles, God has instructed us in how we are to conduct ourselves with Himself and with our fellowman. That first and greatest of the laws of Moses could well sum up this point when Jesus said, “…Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self” (Matt. 22:37-39). Paul’s letter to Timothy spoke of how he needed to know how to behave himself in the house of God, which was the church of the living God (I Tim. 3:15).

Our actions while in this temporary body, as they are compared to the instructions God has given for how we are to live, will be the determining factor for whether we burn in hell for eternity or enjoy the bliss of heaven for eternity. Paul told the Corinthians, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad”. (II Cor. 5:10). The apostle John, in his description of the judgment day scene he observed in his vision said, “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12). Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48).

It is common for us to lean heavily upon our faith in the love, grace, longsuffering and mercy of God, for He is indeed all of these. However, when the day of judgment comes, as noted above, God has already legislated the criteria by which we will be judged. We will not be judged based upon His mercy, but our faithfulness to serve Him as He has dictated. The judgment has not come yet because God is longsuffering (II Pet. 3:9). God has and is still giving man all kinds of chances to obey Him, but so often man is as those Jeremiah called to come back to the righteous way of the Lord, “But they said, We will not walk therein” (Jer. 6:16). When that day of judgment comes, “…the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead” (Acts. 17:30-31). Notice said judgment will be “in righteousness”. The Psalmist wrote, “My tongue shall speak of thy word: for all thy commandments are righteousness” (Psalm 119:172).

It is extremely important that we understand that we will not be judged by our faithful dedication to the things that we have heard, believed all our life, been told by various preachers or religious leader or even what our mothers and fathers taught, but by what God’s inspired word actually says. Good motives mean nothing when used to violate what God has commanded. Saul disobeyed God’s command to destroy all the sheep and oxen of Amalek, stating he had done it to have the animals to offer in worship to God. God’s response through Samuel was, “Hath the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams. For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry…” (I Sam. 15:22-23).

There are only two options. One pleasing to God on judgment day will hear the words, “Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” (Matt. 25:34). What do all others have to look forward to? “For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries” (Heb. 10:26-27). After speaking of the judgment, Paul wrote, “Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men…” (II Cor. 5:10-11). The Hebrew writer wrote, “For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10: 30-31).

