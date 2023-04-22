Clinton leaders lobby for stiffer penalties

An animal byproducts spill on N.C. 24 in Clinton in December was the ninth ag spill within city limits in 2022.

In March 2023, Clinton authorities responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill near the intersection of N.C. 24 Business and North Peavine Road.

An agricultural spill on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in July 2022 left swine carcasses and animal byproducts on the roadway, which ultimately resulted in a truck driver being cited. There have been 22 spills in Clinton in the past two years.

Clinton leaders visited Raleigh this week to implore state lawmakers to ramp up penalties for agricultural spills, which have plagued the city in recent years, leaving a smelly mess on heavily-trafficked roadways and a bevy of local resources to be expended to clean it up.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling spoke Tuesday in front of the Agriculture, Energy, and Environment Committee of the North Carolina, addressing a portion of the new Farm Bill that pertains to agricultural spills of trucks on roadways. The proposed bill would create a Class 3 Misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an animal waste spill and give local governments an opportunity to seek restitution for resources used for the clean-up.

Starling was accompanied by City Manager JP Duncan and Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

During his presentation, Starling presented the committee with pictures of spills that have occurred in Clinton and testified that 22 spills occurred in Clinton the past two years.

“These hog spills are a very serious problem,” Starling told The Sampson Independent following his visit to Raleigh. “We’ve had 22 in the city. They are a danger to the public, they are a danger to our public staff and it’s just a bad problem. The penalties are woefully inadequate.”

The mayor expressed concerns over the drivers leaving the scene of the spills, the extended hours that local resources are utilized and the inability to be compensated for resources used during the clean-ups. He advocated for stiffer penalties for drivers that leave the scene of a spill and for some sort of restitution for towns or government entities expending resources to clean up spills.

“I think the Legislature was very receptive to changing the rules, making it more of a criminal situation, with civil fines and restitution,” Starling said. “We were received well by a lot of the folks in the Senate, so we’re optimistic that the Legislature will make these changes so the police can enforce this and the industry will follow suit.”

Just last month, the all-too-familiar occurrence reared its ugly — and smelly — head, as another agriculture spill meant animal byproducts strewn across a busy roadway. While spills haven’t happened at the frequency of 2022, they remain a constant concern.

Following a spill on N.C. 24 near Airport Road in December, Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis said it was the ninth in the city limits in 2022.

“These incidents continue to cause a public nuisance for our community and strain on resources,” Davis stated at the time. “We will continue to hold those accountable that litter our roadways.”

Previous spills have yielded investigations that have resulted in citations against the alleged offending truck drivers.

It has been particularly dubious for N.C. 24, which has served frequently as a canvas for such slimy spectacles. The December spill on N.C. 24 was the second spill that month, following one in the eastbound lane of N.C. 24 near the Clinton city limits on Dec. 6. Tuesday’s spill occurred a little further up the same road.

“These incidents continue to be an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on city resources that have to direct traffic for hours until the roadway is cleaned up,” Davis has stated. “The frequency of these incidents continues to cause a public nuisance for our community and those that travel our roadways. Enforcement action will continue to be taken against those that spill these hazardous materials on our roadways, our citizens deserve better.”

Amid a rash of the spills last summer, Davis noted that there had been more than 20 spills in the previous three years.

These types of spills are smelly and potentially dangerous, he stressed. Rain will make the animal proteins slick, which could cause accidents. They’re also very difficult to remove. A degreaser must be used as well as a vacuum truck to ensure none of the materials go down the storm drains.

“It’s a very serious issue,” said Starling. “It’s an awful thing for the citizens to have to endure and our public safety officials (to have to deal with). I do think the Legislature has at least heard how dire and how serious these situations are, and I’m hoping that this very serious problem will be corrected.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.