(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 3 — Franklin Gray, of 515 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats.

• April 3 — Olivia Ladue, of 515 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats.

• April 4 — Penny Aldoria Venable, was charged with shoplifting.

• April 4 — Sean Derell Hargrove, of 193 Wolf Trail Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass.

• April 4 — Amanda Nicole Carter, of 1738 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple assault.

• April 6 — Ronald D’Andre Carter, of 946 Corbett Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female.

• April 7 — Matthew Monroe Mathis, 29, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is May 10.

• April 7 — Wyatt Lee Shelton, 24, of 1104 Sunburst Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 13.

• April 7 — Kiersten Ray Srout, 26, of 4554 Norbert Hill Road, La Grange, was charged with shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, resist, delay and obstruct and domestic criminal trespass. Bond set at $25,000; court date was April 14.

• April 7 — Aldolfo Benjamin Rodriguez, 23, of 116 S. Clinton Drive, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, injury to personal property and orders for arrest on charges of probation violation. Bond set at $12,500; court date is May 4.

• April 7 — Elijah Dashaun Jackson, 29, of 2924 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $3,500; court date is June 12.

• April 8 — Yobel Onel Sarabria-Aguinaga, 23, of 231 Daughtry Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, exceeding safe speed, failing to maintain lane control and failing to wear seat belt. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 11.

• April 8 — Gregory A. Frederick, 27, of 74 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date was April 14.

• April 8 — Bryant Carr, 18, of 203 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date was April 14.

• April 8 — Conner R. Mcgaha, 18, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $10,000; court date was April 18.

• April 9 — Ronald Keith Jones, 56, of 600 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 1.

• April 9 — Ira Richard Smith, 44, of 1133 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats.

• April 9 — Junior Renteria Carachure, of 3468 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats.

• April 9 — Jacob Garfield Spell, 63, of 306 1/2 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is June 13.

• April 9 — Kimberly Ann Johnson, 44, of 408 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is June 26.

• April 9 — Chloe Patricia Pointer, 24, of 1506 Akum Road, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 10.

• April 9 — Jeffrey Scott Swinson Jr., 33, of 806 Holbrooke Ave., Wilmington, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $100,000; court date was April 14.

• April 11 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, was charged with simple assault.

• April 12 — Isaiah Jordan Cunningham, 24, of 215 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is May 9.

• April 13 — Malcom L. Henry Jr., 29, of 70 Trevor Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling and delivering cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony probation violation. Bond set at $70,000; court date is May 3.

• April 14 — Susan Darlene Smith, 42, of 622 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 28.

• April 14 — John Austin Carter, 30, of 1526 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 28.

• April 14 — Otilio Bernal Hernandez, 46, of 1103 Lizzie Henry Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $500; court date is May 8.

• April 14 — Sabrina Evans, 44, of 165 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with animal cruelty. No bond set; court date is April 27.

• April 14 — Elijah Rittenhouse, 22, of 214 Crystal Sand Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and order for arrest. No bond listed; court date is May 9.

• April 15 — Penny Sue Guy, 40, of 617 E. Center St., Rose Hill, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run-serious injury/death, fail to report accident, reckless driving-wanton disregard, no operator’s license. Bond set at $120,000; court date is April 28.

• April 15 — Donel Raynor, 54, of 3031 Enterprise Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. Bond set at $750; court date is May 17.

• April 15 — Candra Nichole Capers, 50, of 590 Southwood Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, drive left of center and civil revocation. Bond set at $4,000; court date is May 9.

• April 16 — Sadondria Denee Richardson, 38, of 480 Cedar Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, possession of marijuana, drive left of center and failing to maintain lane control. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 17.

• April 16 — Thomas Gene Edwards, 56, of 3615 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant service. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 28.

• April 17 — Edwin Arturo Callejas, 22, of 100 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, speeding, driving while license revoked, no liability insurance and revoked/suspended tag. Bond set at $40,000; court date is May 16.

• April 17 — Andrew James Cahill, 22, charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; no court date listed.

• April 17 — Anthony Martin Bloomberg, 68, of 2000 McGuire Drive, Raeford, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 16.

• April 17 — Jimmy Wayne Reaves, 37, of 2260 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 15.

• April 18 — Diego Fernando Franco Flores, 29, of 401 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with identity theft, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, obtaining ID using false information, speed more than 15 over CMV load permitted and, on out-of-county warrants, with uttering forged instrument, forgery of endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $55.000; court date is April 28.

• April 18 — Susan Darlene Smith, 42, of 622 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 8.

• April 18 — Christopher Dale Jackson, 30, of 108 Sawmill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• April 18 — Gabrielle Shaness Graham, 35, of Clinton, was charged with impeding traffic- sit/stand/lie. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 13.

• April 18 — Davion Xavier Vann, 22, of 2921 Dr. Kerr Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with Sampson County Animal Control Ordinance violation. No bond set; court date is April 25.

• April 19 — Christopher Nathaniel Gray, 31, of 1919 United Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with maintain vehicle or dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 28.

• April 19 — William Frank Vaughan, 47, of 2038 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 9.

• April 19 — Ramona Lynn Brewington, 65, of 60 Little Hawk Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to comply. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 17.

• April 19 — David Daquan Quinn, 28, of 50 Quiet Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substance in jail. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 28.

• April 19 — Robert W. Slack, 42, of 223 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with barring notice and shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is May 17.

• April 19 — Lauri De La Cruz, 40, of 255 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; no court date listed.

