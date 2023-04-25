Land transfers
Alvarez, Heriberto, Alvarez Maria Lugo, Lugo, Maria Alvarez to Arroyo, Longino Ramos, Ramos, Longino Arroyo
Burton, Harry, Harbour, Jasmine Reshawn, Harbour, William Bryant to Harbour, Jasmine Reshawn, Harbour, William Bryant
Blackmon, Iris Darlene, S Tr, Byrd Family Trust to Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Horace Evet, Horace Evet Byrd Supplemental Needs Trust
Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Horace Evet, Horace Evet Byrd Supplemental Needs Trust to Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Itha Mae, Trust for Itha Mae Byrd
Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Itha Mae, Trust for Itha Mae Byrd to Blackmon, Iris Darlene
Aguilar, Iris Yamileth Ramirez, Munoz, David Raudales, Ramirez, Iris Yamileth Aguilar, Raudales, David Munoz to Miguel, Miguel San
Jordan, Dixie O. to Hall, Heather Goodrich, Hall, Ryan Tucker
City of Clinton to Morris, Richard C.
Larouche, Charles, Larouche, Karen, Larouche, Karen Renee, Larouche, Louis Marlin Sr. to Caddis, Cody Donald, Larouche, Charles Franklin
Jackson, Dwanda T. to Bass, Christian T.
Baggett, Glenn Alphonsus, Baggett, Jennifer Thornton to Baggett, George William, Baggett, Glenn Alphonsus, Baggett, Jennifre Thornton
Rich, Elizabeth Parker, Estate, Shipp, Mona Parker, Exr to Shipp, Joseph Linwood, Shipp, Mona Parker
Shipp, Joseph L., Shipp, Mona Parker to Teasdale, Anita Madgar, Teasdale, Matthew Thomas
LVS Title Trust XIII, by AIF, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC, AIF, UMB Bank, National Association as Trustee, by AIF to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Thornton Homes Co. to Skinner, Leo J.
Chancy, Richard H. Mgr/Mbr, Watery Branch LLC to Elf Farms LLC
Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust, NCS Holdings LLC to Alba, Ivonee Irazema, Irazema, Ivoneee Alba
Griffin, Gregory T., Griffin, Pamela N. to Prestage, Vanna Lucille
Whaley, Greg to Barralaga, Alexis E. Sarmiento, Sarmiento, Isabel, Sarmiento Barralaga, Alexis E., Sarmiento-Barralaga, Alexis E.
Cooper, Gary Lee, Cooper, Jane Wesley Veach, Exr, Cooper, Jane Wesley Veach, Starr, Melissa Lori, Veach, Mary Virginia Cottle, Estate, Veach, Samuel Lindsey to AG and AM LLC
Elf Farms LLC, Hobbs, Felton F. Mbr/Mgr to Elf Farms LLC, Hobbs, Felton F. Mbr/Mgr
Thornton Homes Co. to Carcamo, Ada Suleyda Urbina, Chub, Victor Tzul, Tzul, Victor Chub, Urbina, Ada Suleyda Carcamo
Thornton Homes Co. to Martinez, Sandra J. Rodriguez, Rivera, Jorge Alberto Rivera, Rodriguez, Sandra J. Martinez
Thornton Homes Co. to Carcamo, Ada Suleyda Urbina, Chub, Victor Tzul, Tzul, Victor Chub, Urbina, Ada Suleyda Carcamo
Hope, Brenda G. to Weeks, Michelle Hope
Beretich, Louis Duncan, by AIF, Beretich, Melissa Anne, by AIF, Castorina, Karina, by AIF, Dooley, Florence Beretich, AIF, Dooley, Florence Beretich, Dooley, Robert Kent, by AIF, Williams, Marvin Scotty, by AIF, Williams, Mary Stephanie Beretich, by AIF, Williams, Stephanie Beretich, aka to Beretich, Melissa Anne, Hobbs, Frank Richard
Barrera, Araceli M., Barrera, John to Gonzalez, Adolfo
Johnson, William Evan to Cain, Harold W.
Johnson, William Evan to Cain, Harold W.
Thornton, Sonya Clifton, Thornton, Willie Dean to Wright, Brian Heath
Carter, Anthony R., Lacy to Harper, Heather Pasquanelle
Thornton Homes Co. to Funes, Helmer Onevil Menocal, Menocal, Helmer Onevil Funes
Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust to Liles, Kenneth Charles, Liles, Melissa Ann
Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust to Alba, Ivonee Irazema
Marriage licenses
Amanda Sue Blind to Jordan Tyler Thornton
Ocean-Reilly Rose Bass to Brandon Michael Norris
Sean Karl Kincaid II to Martha Del Carmen Montalvo Rivera
Diany Pamela Regalado Pacheco to Sage Mason Shepard
Andrew Christopher Kook to Amanda Jean Wade
Wendy Nohemy Diaz Brizuela to Fernando Alberto Dubon Deras Sr.
Casey Leigh Chick to Cameron Isaiah Thigpen
Shalequa Shade Edwards to Henry Reginald McCall