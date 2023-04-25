Land transfers

Alvarez, Heriberto, Alvarez Maria Lugo, Lugo, Maria Alvarez to Arroyo, Longino Ramos, Ramos, Longino Arroyo

Burton, Harry, Harbour, Jasmine Reshawn, Harbour, William Bryant to Harbour, Jasmine Reshawn, Harbour, William Bryant

Blackmon, Iris Darlene, S Tr, Byrd Family Trust to Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Horace Evet, Horace Evet Byrd Supplemental Needs Trust

Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Horace Evet, Horace Evet Byrd Supplemental Needs Trust to Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Itha Mae, Trust for Itha Mae Byrd

Blackmon, Iris Darlene, Tr, Byrd, Itha Mae, Trust for Itha Mae Byrd to Blackmon, Iris Darlene

Aguilar, Iris Yamileth Ramirez, Munoz, David Raudales, Ramirez, Iris Yamileth Aguilar, Raudales, David Munoz to Miguel, Miguel San

Jordan, Dixie O. to Hall, Heather Goodrich, Hall, Ryan Tucker

City of Clinton to Morris, Richard C.

Larouche, Charles, Larouche, Karen, Larouche, Karen Renee, Larouche, Louis Marlin Sr. to Caddis, Cody Donald, Larouche, Charles Franklin

Jackson, Dwanda T. to Bass, Christian T.

Baggett, Glenn Alphonsus, Baggett, Jennifer Thornton to Baggett, George William, Baggett, Glenn Alphonsus, Baggett, Jennifre Thornton

Rich, Elizabeth Parker, Estate, Shipp, Mona Parker, Exr to Shipp, Joseph Linwood, Shipp, Mona Parker

Shipp, Joseph L., Shipp, Mona Parker to Teasdale, Anita Madgar, Teasdale, Matthew Thomas

LVS Title Trust XIII, by AIF, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC, AIF, UMB Bank, National Association as Trustee, by AIF to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Thornton Homes Co. to Skinner, Leo J.

Chancy, Richard H. Mgr/Mbr, Watery Branch LLC to Elf Farms LLC

Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust, NCS Holdings LLC to Alba, Ivonee Irazema, Irazema, Ivoneee Alba

Griffin, Gregory T., Griffin, Pamela N. to Prestage, Vanna Lucille

Whaley, Greg to Barralaga, Alexis E. Sarmiento, Sarmiento, Isabel, Sarmiento Barralaga, Alexis E., Sarmiento-Barralaga, Alexis E.

Cooper, Gary Lee, Cooper, Jane Wesley Veach, Exr, Cooper, Jane Wesley Veach, Starr, Melissa Lori, Veach, Mary Virginia Cottle, Estate, Veach, Samuel Lindsey to AG and AM LLC

Elf Farms LLC, Hobbs, Felton F. Mbr/Mgr to Elf Farms LLC, Hobbs, Felton F. Mbr/Mgr

Thornton Homes Co. to Carcamo, Ada Suleyda Urbina, Chub, Victor Tzul, Tzul, Victor Chub, Urbina, Ada Suleyda Carcamo

Thornton Homes Co. to Martinez, Sandra J. Rodriguez, Rivera, Jorge Alberto Rivera, Rodriguez, Sandra J. Martinez

Thornton Homes Co. to Carcamo, Ada Suleyda Urbina, Chub, Victor Tzul, Tzul, Victor Chub, Urbina, Ada Suleyda Carcamo

Hope, Brenda G. to Weeks, Michelle Hope

Beretich, Louis Duncan, by AIF, Beretich, Melissa Anne, by AIF, Castorina, Karina, by AIF, Dooley, Florence Beretich, AIF, Dooley, Florence Beretich, Dooley, Robert Kent, by AIF, Williams, Marvin Scotty, by AIF, Williams, Mary Stephanie Beretich, by AIF, Williams, Stephanie Beretich, aka to Beretich, Melissa Anne, Hobbs, Frank Richard

Barrera, Araceli M., Barrera, John to Gonzalez, Adolfo

Johnson, William Evan to Cain, Harold W.

Thornton, Sonya Clifton, Thornton, Willie Dean to Wright, Brian Heath

Carter, Anthony R., Lacy to Harper, Heather Pasquanelle

Thornton Homes Co. to Funes, Helmer Onevil Menocal, Menocal, Helmer Onevil Funes

Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust to Liles, Kenneth Charles, Liles, Melissa Ann

Hill, Mary Ann, Tr, Mary Ann Hill Revocable Trust to Alba, Ivonee Irazema

Marriage licenses

Amanda Sue Blind to Jordan Tyler Thornton

Ocean-Reilly Rose Bass to Brandon Michael Norris

Sean Karl Kincaid II to Martha Del Carmen Montalvo Rivera

Diany Pamela Regalado Pacheco to Sage Mason Shepard

Andrew Christopher Kook to Amanda Jean Wade

Wendy Nohemy Diaz Brizuela to Fernando Alberto Dubon Deras Sr.

Casey Leigh Chick to Cameron Isaiah Thigpen

Shalequa Shade Edwards to Henry Reginald McCall