Organizations from across NC come to Sampson Middle

The excitement of learning about escalators and the profession drew lots of students to the Schindler booth.

Scavenger hunts, passport stamping and crosswords were just a few of the fun activities students engaged in at the SMS College/Career Fair.

A small look at the scavenger hunt students were on. This was the backside, the front had twice the items.

Students from the eight grade class stop at the ECU booth for information while completing their scavenger hunt.

Loreta Jones, department chair of Cosmetology at Sampson Community College, had one of the very popular booths at the event.

The band room at Sampson Middle with packed all day with fifth through eighth grades excited for the SMS College/Career Fair.

Clinton City School students got to experience a look into potential futures on Friday thanks to an event hosted by the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

On that day, businesses, organizations and colleges from all across North Carolina came to Sampson Middle to share their knowledge with students for the SMS College/Career Fair. ECU, Sampson Community College, NC A&T, NC Central, Clinton Police Department plus EMS and Schindler were only a hand full of the many that attended.

During the two-and-a-half hour event, fifth through eighth graders flocked inside the gym touring what the different booths had to offer. Cosmetology and barbering, college information — even insight into the escalator and telecommunication businesses — were some of the opportunities with which students got to interact. They also got to venture outside to see and learn firsthand about EMS vehicles.

“My fifth graders, I mean, they were in love, I was so excited for them because this is their first time of sharing in something like this,” Natasha Faircloth, Sampson Middle’s CTE and Career Advisor, said. “They had these little passports they had to get stamped so some of the businesses and organizations stamped those for them while they were walking around asking questions. They really were super engaged with the event.”

The enthusiasm from the upper classmen was the same and that was no surprise to her either.

“Oh and my eighth graders, they didn’t shock me with their amount of engagement,” she continued. “They were also super excited because they had a scavenger hunt that they had to complete. They were on it and were constantly going around and asking questions.”

Faircloth noted how important that was to her students because they never know what opportunities could be discovered.

”It’s about making it a little personal too because, like I said to them, you never know who might have an internship or apprenticeships,” she said. “I wanted them to reach out to these folks because, again, they never know, this might not be the first and last time they see them.”

Aside from just noting they were excited, Faircloth shared a little more insight into the actually feedback she got from her students about the event.

”I will say, based on what I heard, they had some really good experience,” she said. “They enjoyed meeting a lot of these colleges that were there. They really enjoyed Sampson Community College and they loved James Sprunt and their barbering program, that was something they were really looking at. Even with EMS, they get an opportunity to go outside and take a look in the truck. So I heard all good things.”

”Everybody was on time for the event and even though we did have a few that didn’t show, unfortunately, for whatever reason, the kids absolutely had a fantastic time,” Faircloth added. “It was hands on so they got an opportunity to experience that while building on some of their their skills as well with that interpersonal communication with other people. I don’t think it could have went any better.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.