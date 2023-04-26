Members of the SCLEPC received a private tour of the new Sampson County Emergency Management Facility and 911 Center by Jared Rouse, Emergency Management Coordinator. Members pictured are: Dr. Wesley Johnson, Superintendent of Clinton City Schools, Wanda Holden of Sampson Regional Medical Center, Jose Borja of the Sampson County Health Department, William Sellers of Eastpointe MCO, and SCLEPC Chairman, J.W. Simmons. Photo by SCLEPC member Eileen Coite, NC Cooperative Extension.

Did you know Sampson County has a local committee whose purpose and function is to keep us safe in emergencies?

The Sampson County Local Emergency Planning Committee (SCLEPC) was established as part of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act of 1986 and meets quarterly under the direction of the Sampson County Emergency Services Department and Sampson County Administration. Members of the committee are nominated by the SCLEPC and appointed by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, with approval of the NC Emergency Response Commission. Committee members are selected as having a wide range of expertise relating to the community, our industrial facilities and transportation, and the mechanics of emergency response and response planning.

The SCLEPC met recently and was fortunate to gather and tour the new Sampson County Emergency Management Facility, located at 530 Commerce Street, Clinton. To learn more about the SCLEPC, citizens should contact the Sampson County Emergency Management or Sampson County Administration.

Information source: American Association of Equine Practitioners Guidelines 2020. Visit aaep.org/guidelines/vaccination-guidelines for more details and updates. Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected]