The Western Union Baptist Association Mid-Year Cooperative Training (already in progress) April 24-28 at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church 6:45 p.m. nightly. The mid-year business session will be on April 29 at Snow Hill MB Church at 10 a.m.

On April 28th-29th, Cape Fear District Union. The Host Church will be at Solid Rock UNC in St. Paul, N.C. Pastor Elder Adrian Grandy.

The Western Union Missionary Baptist Association 1st Corn Hole Tournament will be Saturday, April 29, at 12 noon at Pinewood Street, Roseboro.

On Sunday, April 30, at 10 a.m., Men’s Day celebration will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Michael Boykin of Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

Dr. Hattie Lofton’s pastoral installation service will be on April 30 at 3:30 p.m. at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ Headquarters Building, Newton Grove, N.C.

The Midway Area Churches Association will have the 7th annual Mac Community Fun Day on May 6 at 11 a.m. at Midway High School. Please come out and have fun, fellowship, and sample good food.

The Rev. Michael Boykin will celebrate his 18th gospel anniversary on May 7 at 3 p.m. at the Sampson Civic Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Musical guests: Renewed, Pastor Tim Rogers, Lamanuel Boykin & Company, The Rev. Michael Boykin, and the Mighty Voices, Doc Mckenzie, and others. Host: Drina Penn. The message by The Rev. Alice Jean Boykin. FMI, call Pastor Ann at 910-590-1887 or Perry Melvin at 910-590-4378

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev.P. Melvin) Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: the Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Thought For The Week: May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

The Williamson Family would like to thank you. We deeply appreciate your expression of sympathy.

