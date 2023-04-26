(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 21 — Je’riah Ja-Shawn Goodman, 18, of 404-D Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to real property and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 12.

• April 21 — Corey Ryshon Bullock, 45, of 216 Molly St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, failing to stop at stop sign/flashing red light, open container alcohol violation and civil revocation. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 11.

• April 22 — Quanique Shane Lassiter, 27, of 405 Corinth Church Road, Teachey, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 13.

• April 22 — Emily Paige Howard, 31, of 52 Williard Road, Willard, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,500; court date is June 28.

• April 22 — Jenny Mae Alyssa Carr, 31, of 2666 Shiloh Road, Willard, was charged with possession of ecstasy and open container of alcohol. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 28.

• April 22 — August Vernell Watkins, 37, of 2405 Dawson Cabin Road, Jacksonville, was charged with possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 28.

• April 22 — Denis Ernesto Gutierrez Velasquez, 18, of 613 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious information to officer, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to wear seat belt-driver. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 11.

• April 22 — Ray Anthony Joyner, 54, of 68 Weeping Willow Lane, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $500; court date is June 26.

• April 23 — Dylan Blake Partida, 23, of 303 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 12.

• April 23 — Pedro Molina Chavez, 41, of 183 Gordon Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of open container. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 12.

• April 23 — James W. Holland, 38, of 7294 Goldsboro Road, Wade, was charged with possession of open container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, window tint and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $14,000; court date is April 28.

• April 24 — Demetrius Antoin Eason Jr., 23, of 600 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and trespass of real property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 28.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.