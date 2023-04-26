Clinton Main Street, SCC partner for proprietors

Customers check out at a small business in downtown Clinton. Local leaders with the Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College and business owners are teaming to promote small business and coach up their proprietors.

Along with its promotion of local mom-and-pops, two familiar partners are using May’s kick-off of Small Business Month as a teaching moment — with eight opportunities for small business owners to improve their presence and sales.

The Clinton Main Street Program and Sampson Community College Small Business Center have been partners for years, working together to support not only small businesses in downtown Clinton, but also countywide.

“Partnering on Small Business Saturday in November of each year afforded our programs the opportunity to work with other communities such as Newton Grove and Roseboro as we worked to support and promote opportunities which benefit small business owners,” shared Mary M. Rose, Clinton Planning director and Clinton Main Street director. “This year we discussed expanding our activities to include Small Business Month, which is held in May of each year.”

Working together, staff from the SCC Small Business Center, including Cynthia Roberts, Lizbeth Sanchez, and director Bart Rice, as well as Clinton Main Street Committee members and staff, have put together eight opportunities for small business owners to learn about various topics relevant to small business.

“The small business learning lessons are designed to equip our business community with the tools needed to increase visibility, sales, and social engagement, ”said Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee member Stephaine Graham, owner of the Detox Bar on Sampson Street in downtown Clinton.

The partnership is providing small businesses in Clinton and across Sampson County the opportunity to participate in eight learning lessons during the month of May at no cost to participants. Topics include social media, credit, organization, and accounting on Mondays during the lunch hour with a light lunch provided at the Clinton City Hall training room from 12-1 p.m. On Tuesdays, the SCC Small Business Center will offer longer sessions in their space at 303 E. Main Street. These sessions will inculde “Loving Linkedin”, “Google Business”, “Time Management”, and “Finance 101.”

Those who wish to participate may reserve their spot by emailing [email protected]

The Clinton Main Street Program also recently held a “Pop Up Cash Mob” event at Remedy by Jess in Downtown Clinton. Those invited to attend were asked to make one purchase to support this local business. There were over 40 shoppers who descended on the business at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, with very short notice.

“It was amazing, and we are so appreciative of all who participated,” said Remedy by Jess owner Jessica Bashlor. “We had 43 points of sale and met people who had never been into our business before.”

“Small Businesses are essential to our local and state economy. They include almost one million businesses which employ 1.7 million people across our state,” said Bill Scott, Clinton Development Corporation Board member and one of the Downtown Learning Lessons presenters. “We cannot thank them enough for all the economic vitality, business development, job creation and community involvement they represent. We are especially proud to both celebrate and support our local entrepreneurs whose personal investments and ingenuity make Clinton and Sampson County the perfect place to call home.”