Roseboro rallies around family after house fire

Smoke like this from the house is what alerted the Williams’ neighbors of the fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the old wooden home built in 1920 had already burned down.

Firefighters on the scene at the Williams home in Roseboro that caught fire on Saturday. Smoke from the incident could still be seen.

A call to aid is being sent out to Sampson County in the wake of a tragic house fire that took everything from one Roseboro family except the clothes on their backs.

The home belonged to Evan and Heather Williams, who lived there with their young daughter Zoe. The fire occurred this past weekend on Saturday between 12:30 and 2 p.m. following a potential lightning strike that hit the house. Heather did note that lightning hadn’t been confirmed as the cause, but reports from ongoing investigations into the fire seemed to point to it.

As fortune would have it, all members of the small family of three were not present during the time of the fire. They’re safe and doing well. As for what happened on that unexpected day, Heather recounted the incident with The Sampson Independent.

“Fortunately for us, no one was at the house that day whenever it happened,” she said. “My daughter actually had a cheer clinic on Saturday at one. Also, my husband, when he leaves the house, he adjusts the air so it doesn’t come on. He makes sure everything’s unplugged. He even makes sure to get the dryers, I mean, it’s a whole thing before he leaves.”

”I was working that Saturday and I dropped my daughter off at the clinic that morning,” she added. “They were having a viewing at 1 so we left and were at the cheer clinic event from one to two.”

Little did the Williams know within that small timespan while they were out, that their home would be gone when they got back.

“So sometime between 12:30 and 1 p.m. lightning struck the house,” Williams said. “People around the house said there was two loud explosions so we think, though it’s not confirmed, that it was lightning. That being the case, we think the house caught on fire between sometime around 1 p.m. and from 1 to 2 it burned.”

The Williams house was tucked away in a nice cozy spot in the woods off the main road so the fire wasn’t noticed immediately. It was thanks to a neighbor nearby seeing smoke coming from the area where the Williams family lived that they were notified.

”Where we live from the mailbox to where we park our car is point six miles off the road,” she continued. “It’s a little over half a mile in the woods and we’re the only house back there. A neighbor saw smoke coming from that area, and called another neighbor and that neighbor called me at work and said, ‘Hey, are y’all home? There’s smoke coming from your area.’”

“I said to them that no one’s home, and at that time, my husband and daughter had come to town to go grab something to eat, plus I‘d went back to work,” Williams said. “So she told me she was going to call 911, and she did, but by the time the fire department got on out there it was already nothing.”

As for what they could salvage following the devastating fire, Williams said the century-old house was destroyed along with the contents.

“The house was built in 1920 so this year, it turned 103 years old,” she said. “It had the original hardwood floors in there and everything else so honestly it was pretty much a fat lighter (wood) house. Once that first spark hit that was it, when we went by this morning (Monday) it was still smoking and still burning.”

“When I tell you all we had was the clothes on our back, literally, that’s all we had,” Williams stated. “Only that and whatever stuff we had stuck in our car.”

Since the fire, the level of support the Williams’ have — and still are receiving — falls nothing short of astounding. Even Williams herself was shocked by the amount.

“We have had so much people donate, given to us and just checking on the family,” Williams said. “Just the generosity alone is so overwhelming and it’s more than we could have ever asked for. The outpouring of love that we have received through all this, it has humbled us so much. I mean, we always knew we were loved but, just wow, we didn’t know we were so greatly loved.”

That outpouring from the community hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Local businesses in Roseboro have gotten involved. Since the Williams family is one of their longtime customers and friends, the members of Vinny’s, The Reedy Mark, and Earl and Jerry’s have teamed up to in an effort to further support the them.

An idea that came about as a simple desire to help from one of Donna Reedy’s waitresses.

“This idea wasn’t actually my brainchild, it was actually one of our waitresses — Ta’Naya Raico,” Reedy said. “Soon as she found out, she reached out to me and when I was approached about it. I thought this is a great idea.”

Since then the three businesses have been taking donations at their establishments, all of which have been going to the Williams family. Household items, clothing, non-perishables and even monetary donations have all been welcomed and received. Even a step further than that, with the upcoming BloomFest this weekend in Roseboro, the businesses have each decided to donate a portion of their earnings from the event to the family.

Reedy herself thought up the idea for donating a portion of their BloomFest earnings. While that seems miraculously generous, she noted that they’re only doing the same thing the Williams would do themselves to help some else.

“So we were going to just do monetary donations from the public and also, any household items, clothing, non perishables and so on,” Reedy said. “So when Evan told me they basically lost everything I got to thinking about it. That’s when I thought, since BloomFest is this weekend, and it’s usually a pretty good weekend for residents to come out and support local businesses — why don’t we give a percentage of our sales for the weekend to the family as well.”

“Afterwards I spoke with Jennifer, Vinny’s owner, and Clark, Earl and Jerry’s owner, and they’ve agreed to do it along with me,” she said. “While that seems amazing, honestly, we’re not doing anything for them that they wouldn’t spearhead for us if we were in the same position. They’re definitely the kind of people that would reach out and help anyone in the community and so we want to help them just the same. We owe it to them as community members that have pretty much become like family to all of us.”

In her plea to the community to support the Williams family, Raico sent out a message on her Facebook page. One that detailed the information of what they’re doing for the benefit throughout the week.

“As some of you may have seen already, a family that Vinny’s, The Reedy Mark, and Earl and Jerry’s holds very close to our heart has lost their house and everything that was in it Saturday afternoon. Vinny’s, The Reedy Mark, and Earl and Jerry’s has decided we are going to be hosting a benefit for them! All week we will be taking any donations whether it’s clothes, toys, shoes, house hold items, whatever anyone’s willing to give for them. We will have an area in our front window for everything and also a lock box in case you were to donate money. All three businesses will also be donating a percentage of what we make during bloom festival to them. If anyone would like to contribute come by Vinny’s and The Reedy Mark and do so! If you have any questions you can always call the restaurant! We thank you all so much in advance.”

This clothing information was listed on Facebook for those that wish to help the Williams family. Evans’ sizes were listed as: large shirts, 32×32 pants, 10.5 shoes; Heather’s sizes: large or XL shirts and tops, 8 shoes; and Zoe’s sizes are: 14/16 or XL children’s or small in adult, 14/16 or XL pants/shorts (no jean pants though) and 7 shoes.

Also listed was the family CashApp ($Ewilli85) and Venmo (@Heather-Williams-1319) for those that wish to donate.

For more information on how to help the family reach out to the restaurants, Vinny’s and The Reedy Mark 910-525-5200 or Earl and Jerry’s, at 910-838-1024.

