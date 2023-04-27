April is National Grange Month. Westbrook Grange participates by serving its local community. The NC Troopers Association Caisson Unit spoke at the Grange’s monthly meeting and donation was given to the Caisson unit in memory of Brent Hall, Newton Grove’s fallen officer, who died in the line of duty in 2021. You may ask yourself, what is the Grange? The Grange, officially known as the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, is a family and community organization with strong roots in agriculture. Founded in 1867, the Grange was formed as a national organization with a local focus. In its inception, the Grange gathered families to promote economic and advocacy initiatives focused on rural and agricultural areas. Currently, three granges serve Sampson County: Westbrook, Taylors Bridge, and Mingo.